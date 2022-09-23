Shania Twain Premieres New Song 'Wake Up Dreaming' - Noise11.com

Here is your first listen of the new Shania Twain song ‘Wake Up Dreaming’.

The video was directed by Isaac Rentz who has previously made videos for Katy Perry, Machine Gun Kelly, 5 Seconds of Summer, Nick Jonas, Cage The Elephant, Paramore, Tegan and Sara, Eminem and Linkin Park.

Shania said, “I couldn’t think of a better partner than Republic Nashville. I’m honored and excited to be the label’s first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I’m embracing it wholeheartedly.”

‘Wake Up Dreaming’ is then first new music from Shania Twain since 2017. The song is first release with her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

