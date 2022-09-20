 Shania Twain Will Release New Music This Week - Noise11.com
Shania Twain Will Release New Music This Week

by Music-News.com on September 21, 2022

Shania Twain is preparing to kick off a “new chapter” in her music career with her upcoming single, ‘Waking Up Dreaming’.

Shania Twain is set to release her first new solo music since her 2017 LP ‘Now’ on Friday (23.09.22), and Shania has teased that the new tune is “just the start” of her musical comeback.

She wrote alongside the artwork for her latest song: “Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves – it never gets old… I am super excited to share with you that my new song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is coming out this Friday!! I’ve spent the last couple years working away on new music… on my documentary… on the Vegas residency and it’s been such a creatively fulfilling time for me, I can’t wait for this next chapter and Waking Up Dreaming is just the start.?

As well as the Vegas residency, Shania has recently been promoting her Netflix documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’ – which follows her tumultuous personal life and stellar worldwide career – and she is also set to be a judge on the UK show ‘Starstruck’.

Shania Twain is also said to be planning a stadium tour of Britain to celebrate her 30-year career.

Shania will reportedly play a string of arena shows in 2023 after her long-running Las Vegas residency.

Her tour will include multiple nights at London’s The O2 Arena as well as shows in Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, according to The Sun.

It will be her first performances in the UK in five years and the gigs are set to coincide with an album of new music 25 years after the release of her record-breaking ‘Come on Over’ album, which sold 40 million copies and is the best-selling record by a solo female artist.

A source told the newspaper in August: “The tour is going to be massive. After 30 years, Shania is still one of the best performers around and she puts everything into her live shows.

“She has had stellar reviews this year of her Las Vegas residency but this tour will be a new hit-packed concert with new songs mixed in.

“Fans can expect an announcement in the next few weeks.

“Shania has spent the last few years hunkered down in the studio working on a follow-up to 2017’s Now and it is ready to go, so it won’t be long until there’s new music out there.”

Shania last played in Britain in 2018 and has been performing at Zappos Theatre in Vegas for almost two years.

