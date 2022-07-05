 Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Celebrate 40th Wedding Anniversary - Noise11.com
by Music-News.com on July 6, 2022

in News

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Monday.

Ozzy marked the milestone anniversary on Instagram by sharing a throwback snap of him and Sharon on their wedding day on 4 July 1982 alongside the caption, “40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love.”

Sharon shared a more recent photo of them holding hands in front of a fireplace while wearing all-black outfits and heaped praise on her soulmate in the caption.

“2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron (sic),” she wrote.

Two of their three children – Aimee and Jack – also wished their parents a happy anniversary on their Instagram Stories. Their youngest daughter Kelly has yet to comment.

The anniversary follows a tricky few weeks for the Osbourne family. Ozzy underwent a major operation on his neck last month and Sharon returned to Los Angeles from the U.K. to be by his side during his recovery.

Posting an update on social media on 16 June, Ozzy wrote, “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”

Ozzy had the surgery to treat lasting damage from his quad bike accident in 2003. These lasting injuries worsened when he suffered a fall at his home in 2019. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in early 2019.

music-news.com

