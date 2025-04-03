Sharon Osbourne Suggest A Black Sabbath Hologram Show Is Possible - Noise11.com

Sharon Osbourne is open to a Black Sabbath hologram show.

Black Sabbath are reuniting for one last ‘Back To The Beginning’ farewell show at Birmingham’s Villa Park this summer, but Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and manager has admitted they could take inspiration from ABBA with a virtual project in the future.

Asks if she’d consider the idea, she told Metal Hammer magazine: “Sure I would, yeah.

“Technology keeps moving on and on. You can do incredible things now, so what you could do in five years will be even better.

“You never know what the opportunities are.”

Before that can become a reality, everyone is focused on the huge stadium show on July 5 as Ozzy reunites with Sabbath members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward for the first time in 20 years.

Ozzy will join the group for a select number of tracks, although his health won’t allow him to perform a full set with them.

Drummer Bill hasn’t played with the group since 2005, having skipped 2013’s comeback record ’13’ and their ‘The End’ tour eight years ago due to a contract dispute.

But Sharon said: “Bill has always been fantastic with Ozzy.

“I always say they’ve got that invisible connection between the four of them, and he’s gonna be there, which is amazing.

“I’m not going to bullshit you and say we’re the best of friends. We’re not. We are such different people.

“But I respect Bill so much, and I’m so happy that he has agreed to come, for the band and for the fans.”

As well as his old bandmates, the gig will also feature an all-star lineup includes Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer and more, plus other metal icons making guest appearances.

And Ozzy is “overwhelmed” with emotion knowing so many of his friends are taking part.

Sharon added: “Ozzy’s very excited and feels very overwhelmed that all the guys in Sabbath and his mates are all turning up.

“It’s the perfect way to say goodbye to his fans, because that was his big regret – he felt he never had a chance to say ‘thank you’ to the fans, and this is the perfect way his career should end.”

Meanwhile, she insisted everyone is taking part “for the right reasons”.

She said: “It’s gonna be a great day for every musician up there, because they’re all mates.

“Everybody’s there for the right reasons. They all love doing what they do, they all love the music.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

