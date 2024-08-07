Shirley Manson Gives Update On Her Injury - Noise11.com

Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has given fans an update on her health after the band was forced to cancel tour dates.

Last week it was announced Garbage had been forced to scrap all remaining live shows this year due to Manson suffering an injury.

Shirley has now revealed she was left “broken” as her health spiralled.

“I returned home from tour an absolute hot mess,” Manson wrote on Garbage’s Instagram account on Tuesday. “So broken that my poor husband had to push me through Heathrow and LAX airports in a wheelchair.”

She added: “I also had a dose of laryngitis and a massive cold sore on my lip.”

A statement to cancel forthcoming shows revealed Manson would require surgery and rehabilitation to correct the injury she had sustained.

In Manson’s new post she also included a photo of her vocal cords and shared her fears that she could have damaged them.

“I was freaking out that I had somehow managed to damage my vocal cords on top of everything else,” she explained. “But yesterday I was scoped and everything is as it should be.”

“These are my vocal cords. My doctor said they were beautiful,” she added.

After the tour date cancellation was announced, Manson took to her own social media account to assure fans the decision had not been taken lightly as she revealed she was “crushed” by the news.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

