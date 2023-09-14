 Sia To Release First Album In 8 Years - Noise11.com
Sia photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sia photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sia To Release First Album In 8 Years

by Music-News.com on September 14, 2023

in News

Sia is set to release her first solo pop album in eight years, ‘Reasonable Woman’, in Spring 2024.

Sia treated fans to the hypnotic new single ‘Gimme Love’ on Wednesday (13.09.23)

The record will be the follow-up to 2016’s ‘This Is Acting’.

Many of those tracks were penned for other artists such as Rihanna (‘Cheap Thrills’), Adele (‘Alive’) and Shakira (‘Move Your Body’).

In 2017, the 47-year-old singer-songwriter released the festive LP ‘Everyday Is Christmas’.

Sia released ‘Music – Songs from and Inspired by the Motion Picture’ in 2021, 10 original tracks from her musical film ‘Music’, which she directed and co-wrote.

A few months ago, Sia revealed she was diagnosed with autism.

The ‘Chandelier’ singer – who married partner Dan Bernard earlier in the month – shared how she was in “recovery” after she discovered she is “on the spectrum”, and also revealed she is sober.

She said during a conversation with ‘Survivor’ season 44 finalist Carolyn Wiger on the show’s former contestant Rob Cesternino’s ‘Rob has a Podcast’: “I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever – there’s a lot of things.

“For 45 years, I was like… ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on.’ And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself.

“Nobody can ever know and love you when you’re filled with secrets and… living in shame, and when we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don’t feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans and human beings with hearts and not pretending to be anything.”

Sia did not disclose exactly when she was diagnosed with the developmental condition, which can cause social anxiety and difficulty empathising with other people.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
NSYNC Release First New Song In 20 Years

NSYNC are back with their first song in 20 years.

1 day ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink Responds To Troll Who Compared Her To Eddie Izzard

Pink has responded to a troll who compared her to Eddie Izzard as part of a birthday post.

3 days ago
The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Darkness To Tour With You Am I Doing ‘The Mystery of Tap’

The Darkness will return to Australia in February 2024 and You Am I will perform ‘The Mystery of Tap’, the tribute to Spinal Tap.

3 days ago
Amy Winehouse and Tim Cashmere at SXSW
Original Band of Amy Winehouse To Perform To Mark Her 40th Birthday

Amy Winehouse's original band will perform a special concert in honour of the late singer's 40th birthday.

3 days ago
Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Marry

Calvin Harris has reportedly married Vick Hope over the weekend.

4 days ago
Filter
Filter To Return To Australia For First Time In A Decade

Filter will be back in Australia in April 2024, for the first time in 10 years since their last visit for Soundwave in 2014.

4 days ago
Snow Patrol
Snow Patrol Loses Its Rhythm Section

Drummer Jonny Quinn and bass player Paul Wilson, the rhythm section of Snow Patrol, have departed the band.

September 8, 2023