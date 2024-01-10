Sinead O'Connor Died of Natural Causes - Noise11.com

Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes, according to the coroner.

A spokesperson for the London Inner South Coroner’s Court confirmed on Tuesday that the Irish hitmaker died of natural causes on 26 July 2023 aged 56.

“This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death,” the statement reads.

Sinéad’s family announced her passing in a statement in July.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they wrote at the time. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Shortly after Sinéad was found unresponsive in her London home by police officers, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated, “The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Sinead is survived by her three children: 36-year-old Jake, 27-year-old Roisin, and 17-year-old Yeshua. Her son Shane Lunny died by suicide aged 17 in 2022.

A tribute concert, dedicated to Sinéad and Irish singer-songwriter Shane MacGowan, who died aged 65 in November of last year, will be held on 20 March at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The concert will feature performances from friends and collaborators of the late musicians. David Gray, Cat Power, Glen Hansard and Dropkick Murphys are among the artists set to perform at the show.

