 Sinead O'Connor Died of Natural Causes - Noise11.com
Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sinead O’Connor Died of Natural Causes

by Music-News.com on January 10, 2024

in News

Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes, according to the coroner.

A spokesperson for the London Inner South Coroner’s Court confirmed on Tuesday that the Irish hitmaker died of natural causes on 26 July 2023 aged 56.

“This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death,” the statement reads.

Sinéad’s family announced her passing in a statement in July.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they wrote at the time. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Shortly after Sinéad was found unresponsive in her London home by police officers, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated, “The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Sinead is survived by her three children: 36-year-old Jake, 27-year-old Roisin, and 17-year-old Yeshua. Her son Shane Lunny died by suicide aged 17 in 2022.

A tribute concert, dedicated to Sinéad and Irish singer-songwriter Shane MacGowan, who died aged 65 in November of last year, will be held on 20 March at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The concert will feature performances from friends and collaborators of the late musicians. David Gray, Cat Power, Glen Hansard and Dropkick Murphys are among the artists set to perform at the show.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tony Clarkin of Magnum
Tony Clarkin of Magnum Dies At Age 77

Tony Clarkin, the guitarist for Birmingham band Magnum, has died at age 77.

56 mins ago
Scorpions Eye II Eye
James Kottak of Scorpions Dies Aged 61

One time Scorpions drummer James Kottak has died at age 61.

1 hour ago
Rolling Stones Live At The Wiltern
The Rolling Stones To Release ‘Live At The Wiltern’

When The Rolling Stones were on their year long Licks world tour of 2002 and 2003 they played theatres, arenas and stadiums. The size of the venue dictated the setlist and the smaller theatre shows were the ones with the rarities.

1 day ago
Michael Bolton
Michael Bolton Reveals Brain Tumour Surgery

Michael Bolton has revealed he is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour.

3 days ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller Admits He Lost Old Fans By Not Playing Old Songs

Paul Weller says he won his fight against being labelled a heritage act.

6 days ago
Motley Crue at Marvel Stadium Melbourne photo by Winnie Robinson
More On The New Music From Motley Crue

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx has been "pumping out amazing lyrics and great music".

January 3, 2024
Nancy and Ann Wilson, Heart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Heart Return to Live Performances

Heart are live again for the first time in four years. Prior to kicking off dates in California on 27 December, 2023, Heart had not played since 13 October, 2019.

January 2, 2024