Sir Brian May Hints At New Music for Queen - Noise11.com

Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May of Queen 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sir Brian May Hints At New Music for Queen

by Music-News.com on April 11, 2023

in News

Brian May has hinted Queen might release new music with Adam Lambert one day.

During a recent radio appearance in the U.S., the guitarist discussed the potential for the band to release new music with the singer-songwriter – who has been touring with him and drummer Roger Taylor since 2011.

“We have dabbled a little. It is just that you haven’t heard any of it,” Brian said, according to The Sun. “It would have to be something so special that we would feel we would want to launch it on the public.”

Adam added, “It’s a lot of pressure if you think about it. If they’re going to put something out that’s new, it’s got to be at a certain level.

“It has to be the right thing. And I’ve always said, ‘Is it appropriate for me to be doing new material?’ I feel like it scares me.”

Original Queen frontman Freddie Mercury died in 1991.

