Sir Elton John Performs At The White House For President Joe Biden - Noise11.com

Sir Elton John has played a special show at The White House for President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Cabinet secretaries and 2000 invited guests.

During the event President Biden honored Sir Elton by awarding him the National Humanities Medal for his work against AIDS. In receiving the award Sir Elton said, “We are striving for a future where people of all races, ethnicities, nationalities, sexual orientations and gender identities have the opportunity to live free from Aids, stigma, injustice and maltreatment – and I’m so grateful recognition like this brings us a step closer to making that a reality.”

Included in the audience were teachers, health workers, nurses, military families and LGBTQ+.

Elton dedicated his song ‘Crocodile Rock’ to the Bidens. Joe Biden has often talked about how he used to comfort his late son Beau during his battle with cancer.

Elton John last performed at The White House in 1998 for President Bill Clinton.

Elton John setlist at The White House 23 September 2022

Your Song

Tiny Dancer

Rocket Man

Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me

Crocodile Rock

I’m Still Standing

