 Sir Elton John Performs At The White House For President Joe Biden - Noise11.com
Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson

Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson

Sir Elton John Performs At The White House For President Joe Biden

by Paul Cashmere on September 25, 2022

in News

Sir Elton John has played a special show at The White House for President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden, Cabinet secretaries and 2000 invited guests.

During the event President Biden honored Sir Elton by awarding him the National Humanities Medal for his work against AIDS. In receiving the award Sir Elton said, “We are striving for a future where people of all races, ethnicities, nationalities, sexual orientations and gender identities have the opportunity to live free from Aids, stigma, injustice and maltreatment – and I’m so grateful recognition like this brings us a step closer to making that a reality.”

Included in the audience were teachers, health workers, nurses, military families and LGBTQ+.

Elton dedicated his song ‘Crocodile Rock’ to the Bidens. Joe Biden has often talked about how he used to comfort his late son Beau during his battle with cancer.

Elton John last performed at The White House in 1998 for President Bill Clinton.

Elton John setlist at The White House 23 September 2022

Your Song
Tiny Dancer
Rocket Man
Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me
Crocodile Rock
I’m Still Standing

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young Time Fades Away
Neil Young ‘Time Fades Away’ Gets Stand Alone CD Release

‘Time Fades Away’, Neil Young’s 1973 live album, has been released for the very first time as a stand alone CD.

21 hours ago
Doobie Brothers Minute By Minute John Hartman top left
John Hartman of The Doobies Brothers Dies At Age 72

John Hartman, a co-founder and original drummer for The Doobie Brothers, has died at age 72.

2 days ago
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Bowie Honored At The Music Walk Of Fame

David Bowie has been honoured with a stone on the Music Walk of Fame.

2 days ago
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Neil Young Suggests Another Crazy Horse Album Isn’t Far Off

Neil Young has teased that the new Crazy Horse album features “unheard-of combinations of instruments.”

2 days ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Releases Cover of Stephen Stills ‘For What Its Worth’

Stevie Nicks has released a cover of the Stephen Stills’ Buffalo Springfield classic ‘For What Its Worth’ this Friday.

3 days ago
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
Update on the Health of John Farnham 22 September 2022

The family of John Farnham has issued a further update on John's health.

3 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Adds Extra Perth Show

Sting’s My Songs tour is expanding with a new show added for Perth on 11 February.

6 days ago