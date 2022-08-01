Six The Musical Is Returning To Sydney - Noise11.com

Sydney will get another season of ‘Six The Musical’.
Six is the story of the six wives of Henry VIII put to pop music. See the Noise11 review.
Six The Musical is currently playing in Melbourne. It returns to Sydney from 26 August to 1 October at the Theatre Royal.
