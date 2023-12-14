Skid Row Postpone Remaining Shows Of 2023 - Noise11.com

Today’s music news feels like a hospital roll call. Add Skid Row to the sicklist. The US band has postponed the remainder of their USA tour due to multiple band news having medical issues.

TO THE SKID ROW FAITHFUL

We have some unfortunate news to share regarding our remaining U.S. tour dates this month in Boise, ID; Reno, NV; and Wheatland, CA.

Over the last couple of days, several band members & crew have come down with the flu and Covid. We prioritize the well-being of our band members, crew and the people around us and have no choice but to postpone the remaining 2023 U.S. tour dates.

The Boise, ID date is now postponed to February 27, 2024

Reno, NV and Wheatland, CA will be postponed to 2024 (details forthcoming)

We understand that this is disappointing news, and we share your frustration.

For the Boise, ID date we kindly ask for your patience and understanding as all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Thanks for your understanding and continued loyalty.

You are truly the best!

-Snake, Rachel, Scotti, Rob, Erik