Slash Helps Out The Dandy Warhols on ‘I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem’ - Noise11.com

Slash features on the new song for The Dandy Warhols, ‘I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem’.

The track will feature on the upcoming album for The Dandy Warhols ‘Rockmaker’ out March 15, 2024.

“The first time we heard it back in our studio we just stared at each other with our mouths open,” says Courney Taylor-Taylor of The Dandy Warhols about the wah-wah superpower added by Slash to the new single “I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem.” “What he played on the track is amazing. I’ve never heard him play quite like that, but what is so fascinating to me is that it is clearly him playing. As recognizable as a familiar human voice.”

“The song has a real Vietnam-era acid rock sound,” he adds. “We wanted that kind of guitar playing on it, but we don’t have anyone in the band who can do it. Once we began discussing it, it became apparent that there wasn’t really anyone else whose hands we could put it in, so thus the Hail Mary to try and get Slash to play on it.”

The Dandy Warhols will return to Australia in March.

Mon, April 22: Powerstation, Auckland

Thurs, April 25: The Tivoli, Brisbane

Fri, April 26: The Gov, Adelaide SOLD OUT

Sun, April 28: Forum, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Mon, April 29: Astor Theatre, Perth

Wed, May 1: Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thurs, May 2: The Gov, Adelaide

Fri, May 3: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

