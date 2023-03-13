 Slash Starts A Horror Movie Company - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Guns N' Roses 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Starts A Horror Movie Company

by Music-News.com on March 14, 2023

in News

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has launched his own horror production company.

Slash has unveiled the banner BerserkerGang – a partnership between Slash and Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt of Raven Banner, Rodrigo Gudino of Rue Morgue magazine, and producer Pasha Patriki of Hangar 18 Media.

In a statement issued to Variety, Slash said: “I’ve always been a huge horror fan, especially going back to the days when horror movies actually scared the hell out of you.

“I want to get into the heart of the producing business so I can try and make movies that I’d like to see.”

Slash, Raven and Rodrigo have already teamed up on the flick ‘The Breach’, which is due out later this year.

Slash also scored and executive-produced the horror.

However, the first motion picture under the new banner is poised to be announced at Cannes Film Festival in May.

Andrew said: “The aim of BerserkerGang will be quality over quantity. We will be selectively choosing projects that we collectively feel best represent the brand.”

Michael said: “Our goal is to develop projects with filmmakers and writers who are just as passionate about genre films as we are.”

Rodrigo added: “The company slogan is ‘Films Forged in Fury,’ if that’s any indication of where we plan on venturing.”

Slash previously scored 2013’s ‘Nothing Left to Fear’ and 2011’s ‘This Is Not a Movie’.

And Slash’s Snakepit – a supergroup including members of Guns N’ Roses and Alice in Chains – had a song in Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 crime classic ‘Jackie Brown’.

Teasing ‘The Breach’, he said: “I’m an old-school sort of horror fan.

“We’ve been using Lovecraftian kind of references on this, but it definitely has sort of a slow burn, sort of 70s aesthetic, and there was a suspense thing because you really don’t know what the fuck is going on until the last act. It’s the kind of thing where, for me, it’s more cerebral than it is just everything, you know, spilled out onto the screen. He knows my style, so he knew I would dig it.”

music-news.com

