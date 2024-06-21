 Slash Teases A Very G N' R 2025 - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Guns N' Roses 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Teases A Very G N’ R 2025

by Music-News.com on June 21, 2024

in News

Slash has declared “2025 is all about Guns N’ Roses”.

After recently teasing that Guns N’ Roses are “trying to make” their first record since 2008’s ‘Chinese Democracy’, on which he didn’t appear, the axe-slayer has revealed there are talks of a small tour and they are also hoping to get some new tunes ready for fans.

He told Loudwire Nights: “I’m going into the studio with the Conspirators [his project with Myles Kennedy], getting a new record done and then after that, 2025 is all about Guns N’ Roses.

Of their plans, he continued: “We’re trying to get some things going with that. I think there’s a small tour in the summertime next year. I heard a rumour about that anyway, so that’s going to be focused on that. But prior to that, it’s the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour, and then the Conspirators.”

He quipped: “It keeps me out of trouble, as they say.”

Slash recently released blues record ‘Orgy Of The Damned’, whilst bassist Duff McKagan is heading on a solo US tour.

Explaining why frontman Axl Rose and his The Conspirators collaborator Myles Kennedy don’t feature on his new album, Slash told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper’s Wired column: “It was my own side thing, so I wasn’t dragging my own guys in.

“Guns N’ Roses are trying to make their own record and I’m working with them in that capacity but this didn’t involve anyone else.”

In December, the group released ‘Perhaps’, backed by ‘The General’, which were both recorded around the same time as ‘Chinese Democracy’, just like 2021’s releases ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’.

The notorious record was delayed for years and held up by legal issues, while Slash, Duff and drummer Matt Sorum quit the group, and only frontman Axl and keyboardist Dizzy Reed remained.

Slash has previously teased more new music from the hard rock band.

However, he later admitted he and his bandmates hadn’t penned any new material since reuniting.

He said in October 2021: “As far as new Guns is concerned; we haven’t even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing.

“We’ve been doing a lot of material that’s been sort of sitting around for a while. So that will be a whole focused endeavour unto itself.”

The band reunited with original members Slash and Duff for the 2016 ‘Not in This Lifetime… Tour’.

Axl, Slash and Duff’s last studio album was 1993 covers record ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.

music-news.com

