The Smashing Pumpkins Tribute Album To Feature Tame Impala, The Midnight And Nita Strauss - Noise11 Music News

Tame Impala lead a diverse line-up of artists on Sending Hearts To All My Dearies, a new tribute album celebrating the music and influence of The Smashing Pumpkins.

by Paul Cashmere

Sumerian Records has announced Sending Hearts To All My Dearies: A Tribute To The Smashing Pumpkins, a new compilation bringing together artists from across alternative rock, metal, synthwave and indie music to reinterpret songs from one of alternative music’s most influential catalogues. The digital release is scheduled for August 14, 2026, with a deluxe double vinyl edition to follow on October 16, 2026. The project arrives with the debut of Tame Impala’s recording of Hummer, originally featured on The Smashing Pumpkins’ landmark 1993 album Siamese Dream.

Sending Hearts To All My Dearies: A Tribute To The Smashing Pumpkins is notable not only for its breadth of contributors but also for the continuing influence of The Smashing Pumpkins more than three decades after the band emerged from Chicago’s alternative rock scene. The collection spans material from multiple eras of the group’s career, revisiting songs that helped define the sound of alternative music throughout the 1990s and beyond.

According to Sumerian Records, the project was personally endorsed by frontman Billy Corgan, who also approved the album’s title. Sending Hearts To All My Dearies takes its name from a lyric in Mayonaise, one of the most celebrated tracks from Siamese Dream.

The first preview comes from Australian artist Kevin Parker and his Tame Impala project. Parker’s interpretation of Hummer revisits one of the deeper cuts from Siamese Dream, reshaping it through the psychedelic textures and studio experimentation that have become hallmarks of his work.

While the original Hummer was built around layered guitars and expansive arrangements, Tame Impala’s version leans into dreamy vocals, swirling instrumentation and hypnotic rhythms. The approach reflects Parker’s longstanding admiration for the album.

“Siamese Dream was the soundtrack to my high school years and ‘Hummer’ is the song that takes me back there in the most potent way,” Parker said.

The full collection assembles an eclectic group of artists, highlighting the wide reach of The Smashing Pumpkins’ influence. Contributors include The Midnight, Palaye Royale, Nita Strauss, Alice Glass, Meg Myers, Between The Buried And Me, Carpenter Brut, Barns Courtney and Bones UK. The track selection ranges from major hits such as Bullet With Butterfly Wings, Tonight, Tonight, 1979 and Ava Adore through to fan favourites including Jellybelly, Drown and Thirty Three.

For The Smashing Pumpkins, the tribute arrives during a period of renewed attention on their catalogue. Since forming in 1988, the band has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and become one of the defining acts of the alternative rock era. Their run of albums including Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, Adore and Machina/The Machines Of God helped establish a musical identity that combined heavy guitar rock with dream-pop textures, progressive arrangements and deeply personal songwriting.

The group’s visual and cultural impact has also extended beyond the music itself. Images associated with the Siamese Dream artwork, the Zero shirt and videos such as 1979 and Ava Adore remain part of alternative rock iconography decades after their release. Recognition from critics has remained strong, with both Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness frequently appearing on lists of the greatest albums of all time.

The band has continued to record and tour extensively in recent years. Following the reunion of key members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, the group released Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. in 2018, followed by Cyr in 2020, Atum in 2023 and Aghori Mhori Mei in 2024.

Tribute albums occupy a unique place within the music industry. While some are viewed primarily as celebratory projects, others serve as indicators of an artist’s lasting influence across generations. The participation of artists from different genres suggests that The Smashing Pumpkins’ songwriting continues to resonate well beyond the alternative rock audience that first embraced the band in the early 1990s.

For Tame Impala, the release also underlines Kevin Parker’s standing as one of Australia’s most internationally recognised musical figures. Alongside his own catalogue, Parker has become a sought-after collaborator and producer, working with artists including Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, SZA, Lady Gaga and Travis Scott. His contribution to the album offers a direct connection between two generations of artists whose music has blurred the boundaries between rock, psychedelia and pop.

With Sending Hearts To All My Dearies set for release in August, the project offers a contemporary re-examination of songs that continue to inspire musicians decades after they were first recorded. Whether through faithful reinterpretation or radical reinvention, the album highlights the enduring strength of The Smashing Pumpkins’ catalogue and its continuing relevance in modern music.

Tracklisting

Tame Impala – Hummer

Yonaka – Today

The Midnight – Tonight, Tonight

Carpenter Brut – Cherub Rock

Barns Courtney – 1979

Meg Myers – Eye

Palaye Royale – Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Between The Buried And Me – Jellybelly

Alice Glass – Drown

Starbenders – Tonight, Tonight

Nita Strauss – 1979

Bones UK – Cherub Rock

Moon Taxi – Thirty Three

Des Rocs – Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Urban Heat – Ava Adore

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