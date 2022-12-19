Snoop Dogg Fans Want Him To Run Twitter - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg has put himself forward to be the new boss of Twitter – and gained more than two million votes as a candidate to replace Elon Musk.

On Sunday, billionaire Musk ran a poll on Twitter, asking if he should “step down” as the head of the platform following a string of controversies over the site’s moderation policies, the banning of journalists, and new features.

Elon Musk promised he would abide by the results of the vote – which resulted in a comfortable majority of 57.5 per cent of the 17.5 million voting for Musk to resign.

Snoop then made his own dig at the Tesla and SpaceX chief by staging his own poll asking, “Should I run Twitter?”

The results were a resounding yes, with more than 80 per cent of the more than 2.6 million who had voted by Monday evening stating that they wanted the Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker to take control of Twitter.

Musk did not immediately comment on the result of the poll calling on him to step down as Twitter’s chief executive officer, or Snoop’s suggestion he could replace him.

