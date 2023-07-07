Snoop Dogg Starts His High School Reunion Tour - Noise11.com

Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg kicked off his High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, featuring special guest DJ Drama at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Celebrating 30 years of greatness, the music mogul delighted fans by performing ‘DOGGYSTYLE’ debut album hits and classics like “Gin and Juice” and “Who Am I” in addition to “The Next Episode”.

Snoop Dogg shared the stage with Wiz Khalifa for an exciting performance of “We Dem Boys” and as well as a special guest performance of Afro Puffs with The Lady of Rage.

The next High School Reunion Tour stop will be Sunday, July 9th, at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA, and will continue making waves across the U.S. in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Irvine at FivePoint Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 27.

Upcoming High School Reunion Tour Dates:

Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

