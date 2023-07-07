Snoop Dogg Starts His High School Reunion Tour - Noise11.com

Entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg kicked off his High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, featuring special guest DJ Drama at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Celebrating 30 years of greatness, the music mogul delighted fans by performing ‘DOGGYSTYLE’ debut album hits and classics like “Gin and Juice” and “Who Am I” in addition to “The Next Episode”.
Snoop Dogg shared the stage with Wiz Khalifa for an exciting performance of “We Dem Boys” and as well as a special guest performance of Afro Puffs with The Lady of Rage.
The next High School Reunion Tour stop will be Sunday, July 9th, at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA, and will continue making waves across the U.S. in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Irvine at FivePoint Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 27.
Upcoming High School Reunion Tour Dates:
Sun Jul 09 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Jul 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Sun Jul 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
Tue Jul 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Jul 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Fri Jul 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
Sun Jul 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Jul 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sat Jul 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Sun Jul 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Tue Aug 01 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Wed Aug 02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Aug 05 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Aug 06 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tue Aug 08 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Aug 09 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Wed Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sat Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Sun Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
