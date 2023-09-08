Snow Patrol Loses Its Rhythm Section - Noise11.com

Drummer Jonny Quinn and bass player Paul Wilson, the rhythm section of Snow Patrol, have departed the band.

Gary Lightbody announced the departure of both members.

“Hi everyone,

“Sorry to be the bearer of such sad news but both Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson have decided to leave Snow Patrol.

“We are heartbroken they have decided to leave us but we wish them nothing but happiness, success, joy, compassion and everything they want in all their future endeavours.

This first post is purely to let you all know what’s happening. The next two posts will be dedicated to Jonny and Pablo separately as they deserve to each have a proper and individual send off.

“Nate, JMD and myself will continue with SP and there will be a new album next year but more news of that will come at an appropriate time, for now we want to pay homage and give gratitude for all Jonny and Pablo have given us and shared with us these past decades.

“Love to Jonny and Pabs, and love to you all.

“Please see the next two posts”.

He then spoke about Quinn.

“It is with great sadness I tell you that Jonny Quinn has decided to leave SP.

“Jonny joined the band in 1997 and therefore, other than myself, has been in the band longer than anyone. 26 years is a hell of a long time to do anything and we are so glad he decided to spend all that time with us.

“Early on it was clear he was more than a drummer. His background, as well as drumming, was in band management and gig promotion in Belfast and he has taken on the role of manager for us many times during the last quarter century. From driving his car with all our gear in it, to our first gig forays outside of Dundee where it all started for us (including saving all our lives with some quick thinking/great driving when we nearly span out of control off an icy bridge in Perth), to having to be the grown-up in the room many times in the early days when we were green and cutting our teeth he was a steady hand when we needed one, and a ferocious defender many times too.

“His drumming has at times taken on legendary status. His nickname was after all ‘thunderclap’ because he hit the snare drum so hard he was prone to smash right through the drumskin. The many 1000s of gigs we played together will live long in the memory but one that springs to mind as I write was a look him and I exchanged on stage at Ward Park 2 in Bangor as if to say “fucking hell, this is amazing!”. Neither of us quite believing what we were witnessing but the mere fact of sharing our astonishment made it more vivid for us both. There were many shared moments like that on stage and off and we will all remember them fondly and often. We saw the world together, many times. From starting out in the 90s with nothing to what we have become and what we have had the privilege of seeing on tour and in SP’s life together is an honour and one we are all so glad we shared with Jonny.

“To be continuing without him after all this time is very strange and sad as he has been a constant presence in our lives. We hope everything he does in the future brings him and his family, wife Mariane and son Thor, countless joy, success and contentment.

“Loads of love to Jonny and his family”.

Gary Lightbody then spoke about Wilson, “It is also with great sadness I tell you that Paul Wilson has decided to leave SP.

“Paul officially joined the band as a bassist in 2005 just before the making of Eyes Open but he had been a live member of the band on guitar for years before that. The band he was in previous to SP was Terra Diablo and they toured with us many times and Pablo would play their set and then jump on with us and play ours too. I remember those early Terra Diablo shows, him climbing on speakers and jumping off things that were way too high to jump off.

“One very memorable night in King Tuts, Glasgow he hung upside down from the rafters and played a guitar solo. He had no fear. It was thrilling to watch.

“He is also one of the funniest guys I’ve ever known. Him and Tom Simpson were defo the funniest guys ever to be in SP. Among many other things his mixing up of tv adverts was a comic gem. The mash up of the green giant peas advert and the birds eye fish fingers advert was a particular standout. Thinking about him on the tour bus singing “ho ho ho… fishfingers’ makes me laugh to this day. But often on the tour bus we would be riffing on something and thinking we had rung all the comedy out of it and he would come in at the end with the killer blow leaving us all in stitches.

“He played every instrument so bass was maybe a little restrictive for his many talents but we are eternally grateful to him that he did, and did so epically. He has a big beautiful heart and is a deep thinker, and he more than all of us would explore the cities we found ourselves in on tour. His tour picture-diaries online were expansive and illuminating. If we were in a city for more than a day it’s possible Pablo would have seen more of that city (it’s museums, landmarks, art) in 48 hours than the people that were actually born there saw their whole lives.

“Thank you for all the awesome times you’ve given us and shared with us Pabs. We love you and hope you and Andrea have a wonderful life together with everything you want in it and more. We can’t wait to hear your new music with Above as Below and all that you do in the world.”

Quinn and Lightbody went to school together. He joined Snow Patrol in 1997 and has played on all seven albums.

Paul Wilson joined in 2005 and played on 2006’s ‘Eyes Open’ through to the most recent snow Patrol album ‘Wildness’ in 2018.

