Soft Cell To Tour Australia For The First Time - Noise11.com

Marc Almond and Dave Ball will bring Soft Cell to Australian stages for the first time ever in 2025.

Soft Cell delivered one of the greatest hits in the 80s with ‘Tainted Love’ but the band (Marc Almond and Dave Ball) had a short story.

The first album ‘Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret’ sparked in the UK peaking at no 5, no 22 in the USA and no 34 in Australia. ‘Tainted Love’ back with ‘Where Did I Love Go’ was a doubled sided number one hit in Australia but there were no more Top 40 entries making Soft Cell a bonafide one hit wonder in Australia.

It was different in the UK. Soft Cell has ‘Bedsitter’ (1981, no 4 UK), ‘Say Hello, Wave Goodbye’ (1982, no 3 UK), ‘Torch’ (1982, no 2 UK), ‘What’ (1982, no 3, UK), ‘Where Is The Heart’ (1982, no 21 UK), ‘Numbers/Barriers’ (1983, no 25 UK), ‘Soul Inside’ (1983, no 16 UK), ‘Down In The Subway’ (1984, no 24 UK) and then ‘Tainted Love’ (again) (1985, no 43 UK), ‘Say Hello Wave Goodbye’ (again) (1991, no 38, UK), ‘Tainted Love ‘91’ (1991, no 5 UK), ‘Tainted Love’ again in 1999 (as Soft Cell vs Club 69) and then ‘The Night’ (2003, no 39 UK).

The original Soft Cell impact ended in 1983. Almond and Ball cite drugs and fame as destroying them. They reunited in 2000 for shows around the UK. There was new music with a fourth album ‘Cruelty Without Beauty’.

Ball and Almond made the “reunion” official again in 2018. More recently they got active in the studio and in 2022 released ‘Happiness Not Included’.

“I have always wanted to go to Australia. Over my 45 year career (yes that long) fans have always asked me when it might happen, so overjoyed to say that it is happening. And to perform both as Marc Almond with my solo hits, and then transform into Soft Cell on the same night will be another first. Everyone tells me Australians love to party and it promises to be something very special” – Marc Almond

Soft Cell dates are:

Thursday 10th April – Riverside Theatre, Perth

Sunday 13th April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday 15th April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thursday 17th April – Palais, Melbourne

