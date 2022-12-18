Songwriter Shirley Eikhard Who Wrote ‘Something To Talk About’ Dies At 67 - Noise11.com

Canadian songwriter Shirley Eikhard, who wrote Bonnie Raitt’s ‘Something To Talk About’ has died from cancer at age 67.

Eikhard won a Grammy Award for her song for Bonnie.

In a statement Bonnie Raitt said, “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard, the wonderful Canadian singer/songwriter who wrote my hit song, “Something to Talk About.” My condolences go out to her family and friends. You can read about her life and music here. Another one, gone too soon. I will be forever grateful for our beautiful connection and friendship”.

Emmy Lou Harris recorded Shirley’s ‘Good News’ and Cher recorded her songs ‘Lovers Forever’ and ‘Born With A Hunger’. Alannah

Myles, Rita Coolidge and Anne Murray also recorded her songs.

Shirley was also a recording artist. Her debut album ‘Shirley Eikhard’ reached no 58 on the Canadian chart in 1972. Over her career, she recorded 18 albums. The most recent ‘On My Way To You’ was released in 2021.

Shirley’s first chart entry in Canada was for ‘Smiling Wine’ in 1972.

She managed at top 40 hit in Canada (no 34, 1976) with her cover of the Christine McVie Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Say You Love Me’.

Shirley died at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Ontario on 15 December 2022.

