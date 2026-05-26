Sonny Rollins Dies At 95, Jazz Loses One Of Its Defining Voices - Noise11 Music News

Sonny Rollins, the American tenor saxophonist whose seven decade career reshaped modern jazz and produced standards including “St. Thomas”, “Oleo” and “Airegin”, has died aged 95.

by Paul Cashmere

Sonny Rollins, one of the most influential figures in jazz history and among the last surviving giants of the bebop era, died at his home in Woodstock, New York on May 25, 2026. He was 95. A spokesperson confirmed his death, stating that Rollins had experienced ongoing physical health issues in recent years. Across a career that stretched from the late 1940s until his retirement in 2014, Rollins transformed the vocabulary of the tenor saxophone and became recognised as one of the defining improvisers in modern music.

The death of Rollins marks the passing of an artist whose impact extended well beyond jazz audiences. His work connected multiple eras of American music, beginning with bebop in the years following World War II and continuing through hard bop, free jazz experimentation and later collaborations that reached into popular culture. Rollins was one of the rare musicians whose influence crossed generations, affecting not only jazz players but also rock, soul and contemporary instrumental artists.

Over more than sixty albums as a bandleader, Rollins built a catalogue that became part of jazz’s permanent foundation. Compositions including “St. Thomas”, “Doxy”, “Oleo” and “Airegin” evolved into standards regularly performed by musicians worldwide. He was often described as “the greatest living improviser”, although Rollins himself consistently resisted definitive labels and regarded his own work as unfinished.

Born Walter Theodore Rollins in New York on September 7, 1930, he grew up in Harlem and Sugar Hill, immersed in a neighbourhood environment that placed him close to many of the figures shaping jazz’s future. Influenced initially by Louis Jordan and later by Coleman Hawkins and Charlie Parker, he shifted from piano to alto saxophone before ultimately settling on tenor saxophone.

His rise was rapid. While still in his teens he was performing alongside musicians who would become jazz legends, including Bud Powell, Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk. His breakthrough period arrived in the mid-1950s following struggles with heroin addiction and periods of imprisonment. Rollins later entered treatment and described the process as transformative.

“I began to have a deeper philosophy of what life was about,” he reflected in later interviews. “From that point on is when my consciousness awoke.”

Following his recovery, Rollins entered the most celebrated phase of his career. In 1956 he released Saxophone Colossus, an album widely regarded as one of the essential recordings in jazz history. The album featured “St. Thomas”, a calypso inspired by melodies his mother had sung during his childhood and a recording that introduced Caribbean influences into mainstream jazz language.

His appetite for experimentation became one of his defining traits. Rollins pioneered piano free trio recordings on landmark releases including Way Out West, A Night At The Village Vanguard and Freedom Suite. Then, at the height of his success, he stepped away from public performance entirely.

Seeking artistic growth, Rollins spent nearly two years practising alone on New York’s Williamsburg Bridge, often for extended periods each day. His return in 1962 with The Bridge became one of jazz’s most significant comeback stories.

“The thing that I am most proud of in my career is that fact that I was able to see beyond being popular and all that stuff, and do what my inner self told me to do,” he later said.

That determination occasionally divided audiences. As jazz shifted toward freer and more avant garde forms during the 1960s, Rollins embraced changing approaches rather than remaining attached to earlier success. Throughout subsequent decades he continued to move between musical worlds, recording the soundtrack for the film Alfie, experimenting with funk and R&B influences and contributing saxophone parts to the Rolling Stones’ 1981 album Tattoo You, including the hit “Waiting On A Friend”.

Despite industry honours that included Grammy Awards, the National Medal of Arts and recognition as a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts, Rollins maintained a distance from the idea of legacy.

“I don’t consider myself a musician that has learned as much as I want to learn,” he said in 2007.

Pulmonary fibrosis ultimately ended his performing career. He played his final concert in 2012 before officially retiring in 2014. Even after leaving the stage, Rollins remained engaged with his work, publishing The Notebooks Of Sonny Rollins in 2024 and preserving extensive archives documenting his creative life.

He leaves behind a body of work that continues to shape modern music and a reputation built not simply on virtuosity but on perpetual reinvention. For Rollins, the search itself often seemed more important than the destination.

Near the end of his life he reflected on what remained after the performances and the acclaim.

“I felt a communication,” he said while recalling moments on stage. “I felt that I was part of something bigger.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)