Sophie Ellis-Bextor Will Have An Album in 2024 - Noise11.com

 Sophie Ellis-Bextor Will Have An Album in 2024
Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Will Have An Album in 2024

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2024

in News

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is working on a new album. Sophie has revealed that she’s been busily working on a new record “with a lot of top writers”.

Sophie – who released her debut album, ‘Read My Lips’, back in 2001 – told NME: “I’ve been songwriting with plans for making a new record.

“I did three albums with [acclaimed songwriter and producer] Ed Harcourt and we’d always decided it was going to be a trio.

“In a weird bit of serendipity, I had plans to go back and work with people from my first album. It’s like I’ve bumped my head and it’s 2002 again. I’ve been working with a lot of top writers that I’m really fond of.”

Sophie found working with Ed to be a really “liberating” experience.

And the pop star is now feeling “really enthusiastic” about her new material.

She shared: “I felt so safe writing with Ed and found it really liberating. It was a decade of working together and I’m so grateful as I needed that space to write with complete freedom without second-guessing anything or sending it to a committee of people for their thoughts.

“Now it’s quite strange to go back out blinking into the light, but I’m feeling really enthusiastic.”

Meanwhile, Sophie has relished the recent success of ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’.

The singer released the pop hit in December 2001, and it’s enjoyed a revival over recent months, after it was featured in ‘Saltburn’, the Emerald Fennell-directed thriller film.

Sophie told ‘Newsbeat’: “It actually feels really magical. And if I’m honest, I don’t think I’ve completely processed it really.

“It’s extraordinary. It’s a song I’ve been singing for over 20 years, I still love singing it.

“I love the way people react when I do it live.

“But for new people to be discovering it, for it to be making new memories with people is kind of beautiful.”

music-news.com

