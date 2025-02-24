 Soul Singer Gwen McCrae Dies At Age 81 - Noise11.com
Soul Singer Gwen McCrae Dies At Age 81

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2025

in News

70s Soul and Disco singer Gwen McCrae has died at the age of 81.

Gwen’s biggest hit was ‘Rockin’ Chair’ in 1975. It reached no 9 on the Billboard chart.

Her husband George McCrae had a no 1 hit worldwide with ‘Rock Your Baby’.

Gwen was the first person to release ‘Always On My Mind’. The song was later covered by Elvis Presley in the 70s and Pet Shop Boys in the 80s.

Gwen released her last song ‘Now I Found Love’ in 2010. In 2012, she had a stroke while performing in the UK which resulted in paralysis on the left side of her body and the inability to walk.

Music producer Derek Mack wrote “it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved sister “Gwen McCrae” who went home to glory this morning. Please keep her children and our family in prayer for comfort.

“She was best known as the “Queen of Rare Groove” With hits like “Rockin Chair”, “90% of Me”, “Keep The Fire Burning”, “Funky Sensation”, “All This Love That I’m Giving” and many more.

“She will be truly missed, and her musical legacy will live on.”

