Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell Settle Legal Differences - Noise11.com

Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the widow of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, have reached an agreement over royalties which will now open the way for Soundgarden’s final recordings with Chris to be released.

In a joint statement they announced, “Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out of court resolution. The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on.”

Vicky Cornell claimed in 2019 that recording made by her husband just prior to his death were for a solo project, not a Soundgarden project. The band disagreed. The wording of the statement suggests that the settlement has concluded that the recordings were for a Soundgarden project.

Chris Cornell died on 18 May, 2017.

