 Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell Settle Legal Differences - Noise11.com
Chris Cornell - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Chris Cornell - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell Settle Legal Differences

by Paul Cashmere on April 18, 2023

in News

Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the widow of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, have reached an agreement over royalties which will now open the way for Soundgarden’s final recordings with Chris to be released.

In a joint statement they announced, “Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out of court resolution. The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on.”

Vicky Cornell claimed in 2019 that recording made by her husband just prior to his death were for a solo project, not a Soundgarden project. The band disagreed. The wording of the statement suggests that the settlement has concluded that the recordings were for a Soundgarden project.

Chris Cornell died on 18 May, 2017.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

For all of todays music news FREE and IN FULL click the Noise11.com link in the description.

Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Soundgarden - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell, Melbourne 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell, Melbourne 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell, Melbourne 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell, Melbourne 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell, Melbourne 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell Photo by Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Jane’s Addiction Kick Off First Two Australian Shows In Queensland

Jane’s Addiction are back touring Australia with The Smashing Pumpkins on The World Is A Vampire tour for 2023.

1 day ago
The Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Smashing Pumpkins Cover The Church On Australian Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins have performed The Church classic ‘Under The Milky Way’ at their first two Australian shows in Queensland over the weekend.

1 day ago
Ian Moss with Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss To Tour UK For The First Time

Ian Moss is heading to the UK for his first ever tour.

3 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Tease New Music

Foo Fighters have seemingly shared a clip of their first new music since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

4 days ago
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Blink-182 Added Last Minute To Coachella

Blink-182's first reunion performance will take place at the 2023 Coachella festival on Friday.

4 days ago
Missy Elliott, music news, noise11.com
Missy Elliott Has New Music On The Way

Timbaland has confirmed Missy Elliott is currently working on new music.

5 days ago
Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes
Dave Graney Reforms The Coral Snakes For 30th Anniversary Night Of The Wolverine Tour

Dave Graney has reformed Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes and will take the band on the road to mark the 30th Anniversary of the ARIA nominated 1993 album ‘Night of the Wolverine’.

5 days ago