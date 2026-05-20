Sparks Connections Run Deep From Cate Blanchett To Paul McCartney - Noise11 Music News

Sparks frontman Ron Mael has reflected on two of the band’s most unlikely celebrity connections, an unexpected friendship with Cate Blanchett and the time Paul McCartney paid tribute by impersonating him in a music video.

by Paul Cashmere

After more than five decades of recording and reinvention, Sparks continue to occupy a rare position in popular music where admiration for the band extends far beyond traditional fan circles. Speaking to Noise11 ahead of the group’s return to Australia, Ron Mael discussed two moments that underline the breadth of Sparks’ cultural reach, an unexpected encounter with Cate Blanchett and a memorable salute from Paul McCartney.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Ron Mael:

For a group that has moved through glam rock, electronic music, art pop, cinema and opera, the stories surrounding Sparks often sit outside conventional music industry narratives. Their influence has long been recognised by musicians, but over recent years the circle around the band has expanded into film and wider culture.

That shift became particularly visible after the release of the documentary The Sparks Brothers and the success of Annette, the musical film written by Ron and Russell Mael and directed by Leos Carax. For younger audiences discovering Sparks through film projects and collaborations, the band’s history has become increasingly interconnected with artists from different creative worlds.

Ron Mael told Noise11 that one of those connections emerged unexpectedly at France’s César Awards.

“We had the film Annette and we were nominated and actually received a César Award,” Mael said.

“At the event there were a lot of dressing rooms and we’re minding our own business and there’s a knock on the door and it’s a celebrated actress.”

That actress was Cate Blanchett.

The encounter surprised the brothers because they had no idea the Academy Award winner had been following Sparks.

“It was a shock to us because we have no kind of knowledge of who has been following the band or who even likes what we’re doing,” Mael said. “Coming from her, it really meant an amazing amount.”

The relationship would continue beyond that meeting. Blanchett later appeared in Sparks’ video for The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, performing an extended solo dance sequence that quickly became one of the band’s most discussed visuals in recent years.

Mael said the friendship has remained intact.

“We’ve stayed in touch with her and she’s obviously the most unbelievable actress, but she’s an incredible person as well.”

For Australian audiences, Blanchett’s involvement carries an additional layer of interest. Her participation connected one of Australia’s most internationally recognised actors with one of pop music’s longest running cult institutions.

Long before Sparks found themselves sharing creative territory with film stars, another globally recognised figure had already acknowledged Ron Mael in his own distinctive way.

Back in 1980, Paul McCartney released Coming Up, accompanied by a video in which he portrayed multiple fictional band members. Among the various characters was a sharply dressed keyboard player whose look and mannerisms strongly resembled Ron Mael.

For Mael, the impact of that moment became clearer during a television appearance.

“I’m not sure when we found out,” he told Noise11.

“The time where it struck me the most was when they were on Saturday Night Live and he introduced the video at the time.”

McCartney’s introduction made the reference unmistakable.

“He mentioned ‘the keyboard god from Sparks’,” Mael recalled.

For many musicians, imitation by a Beatle might be considered one of the highest forms of recognition. Mael viewed it as precisely that.

“It was quite an honour to have Paul McCartney doing an impression of me, and a very good impression of me.”

Sparks have often spoken about their admiration for The Beatles and British songwriting. Their own path through London in the 1970s, after leaving the United States and signing with Island Records, placed them within a scene that included many of the artists who shaped their thinking.

Yet the stories involving Blanchett and McCartney point to something broader than influence alone. Sparks have developed a reputation for attracting admiration from unexpected places, often without realising it themselves.

That process continues today as new generations discover the catalogue through documentaries, collaborations and film projects.

For Ron and Russell Mael, after more than 50 years of work, the surprises apparently have not stopped arriving.

Tour Dates

Sunday, May 25, Sydney, Joan Sutherland Theatre (Vivid Live)

Thursday, May 28, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Saturday, May 30, Brisbane, Glasshouse, QPAC

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