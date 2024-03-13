Split Enz ‘Murder’ Is A Brand New Enz Video For 2024 - Noise11.com

Spilt Enz, there is a new Enz video for 2024 featuring the 1979 unreleased track ‘Murder’.

Enz archivist Peter Green tells Noise11, “We started the Enz “Murder” art project last year. The band so scattered and in the end I just went old school (something Tim Finn always loves) did a little course on puppets and we finished filming here in the art room part of the archives at Kalorama 2 weeks ago”.

“I called into my local cafe for a coffee before our puppeteers arrived and “My Mistake” was playing on the radio I should have taken that as an omen,” Peter added.

For the new Split Enz ‘Murder’ puppets were recruited as the band but that didn’t always go to plan.

Peter said, “We blew our main studio lighting rig, one of my puppeteers collapsed on the cat walk, puppet strings tangled and yours truly had the worst hayfever in 40 years so trying to work 2 puppets (each) and wipe my nose so it wouldn’t drip on drummer Mal Greens head! Mark ended up going with natural lighting and his PA stepped up for 3rd puppeteer duty”.

The individual puppets were designed with different Enz eras in mind. “Tim Finn has his 1976 widows peak. Neil Finn with his 1977 Dennis the Menace hair spike and fake glasses, Noel Crombie with his hair wings. Also puppets for Eddie (keyboards) Mal (drums) and bassist Nigel Griggs”.

In 1979 Split Enz released the album ‘Frenzy’ which was later added with the hit single ‘I See Red’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

