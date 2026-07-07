V.Spy V.Spy First Two Albums Return In Songland Reissue Campaign - Noise11 Music News

V.Spy V.Spy’s formative albums Harry’s Reasons and A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. are being reissued, bringing two defining Australian rock records from 1986 back into print with new availability for collectors and a new generation of listeners with thanks to Frog at Songland Records.

by Paul Cashmere

V.Spy V.Spy’s first two studio albums, Harry’s Reasons and A.O. Mod. TV. Vers., are being reissued, returning two of the most influential Australian rock releases of the 1980s to circulation. The campaign revisits the Sydney band’s breakthrough year of 1986, when they evolved from a respected live act into one of Australia’s most politically engaged chart successes, producing songs that remain central to the group’s legacy.

The reissues, via Songland, revisit a pivotal period for Spy Vs Spy, a band whose songs confronted racism, homelessness, social inequality and political unrest at a time when Australian pub rock was dominated by more conventional themes. Their catalogue has remained influential long after its initial release, and the return of these albums provides an opportunity to reassess one of Australia’s most distinctive rock bands.

Order the reissues here

Released on 10 February 1986 through Midnight Oil’s Powderworks label, Harry’s Reasons became V.Spy V.Spy’s debut studio album. Produced by acclaimed Australian producer Leszek Karski, the record captured the urgency that had made the Sydney trio one of the country’s strongest live acts.

Although Harry’s Reasons reached a modest No. 42 on the Kent Music Report albums chart, it established the band’s songwriting identity through tracks including All Over The World, Learn To Laugh, Way Of The World and the title track. The album also found an audience beyond Australia, receiving releases in Brazil in both the late 1980s and again on CD in the early 2000s.

By the end of 1986, V.Spy V.Spy had moved from Powderworks to WEA and shortened their recording name to v. Spy v. Spy, partly to avoid legal complications with Mad magazine’s long running Spy vs. Spy comic feature. The line-up remained unchanged, with Craig Bloxom on bass and vocals, Cliff Grigg on drums and Michael Weiley on guitar.

Their second album, A.O. Mod. TV. Vers., arrived in December 1986, again produced by Leszek Karski. The title referenced the “Adults Only Modified Television Version” advisory that regularly appeared on Australian late night television broadcasts, reflecting the band’s tendency to draw inspiration from everyday Australian life.

Commercially, the second album represented a significant breakthrough. A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. climbed to No. 12 on the Kent Music Report albums chart and achieved Gold certification in Australia, giving the band its biggest commercial success to that point.

The album also delivered three significant singles. Don’t Tear It Down became the band’s biggest hit, reaching No. 31 on the Kent Music Report singles chart, remaining in the Top 100 for 20 weeks and later earning Platinum certification. The song was inspired by efforts by the Department of Main Roads to demolish the Darling Street property where members of the band were living.

Sallie-Anne addressed the death of Sydney sex worker and whistleblower Sallie-Anne Huckstepp, while Credit Cards examined rising consumer debt and materialism.

Together, the songs reinforced the band’s reputation for combining memorable rock hooks with pointed social commentary.

Recorded at Sydney’s Alberts Studio, A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. featured ten tracks including Mission Man, Go To Work, Pockets Of Pride, Snowblind and Take Me Away. The songwriting was credited to Craig Bloxom, Michael Weiley, Cliff Grigg and manager Gary Morris, who wrote under the name G. Vasicek.

V.Spy V.Spy originally formed in Sydney in 1981, emerging from the city’s pub rock circuit with strong influences from ska and politically charged rock. Managed by Gary Morris and initially signed to Midnight Oil’s Powderworks label, the group quickly distinguished itself by tackling contemporary social issues rarely addressed in mainstream Australian rock.

The reissue campaign restores two albums that chart the band’s rapid artistic development during a single year. Harry’s Reasons introduced Spy Vs Spy’s uncompromising voice, while A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. expanded both its audience and commercial reach without abandoning its political edge.

The new editions make these landmark Australian recordings available once again for longtime fans and for listeners discovering one of the country’s most important independent rock bands for the first time.

Harry’s Reasons Track Listing

All Over The World

Something

Learn To Laugh

Shirt Of A Happy Man

Out And Dreaming

Dangerman

Harry’s Reasons?

Way Of The World

The Wait

Iron Curtain

Injustice

A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. Track Listing

Don’t Tear It Down

Credit Cards

Mission Man

Pockets Of Pride

Go To Work

Sallie-Anne

Snowblind

Use Your Head

Peace And Quiet

Take Me Away

Previous V.Spy V.Spy story: VSPY VSPY Announce Harry’s + A.O. 40th Anniversary Tour

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