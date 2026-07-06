VSPY VSPY will mark the 40th anniversary of Harry’s Reasons and A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. with a national tour and the first modern vinyl reissues of both landmark albums.

by Paul Cashmere

VSPY VSPY will revisit two of the most significant records in their catalogue with a five-date Australian tour this October, celebrating the 40th anniversary of Harry’s Reasons and A.O. Mod. TV. Vers., the two albums the band released in 1986 on different labels and both of which became defining releases of Australian political rock.

The anniversary tour arrives at a time when the themes explored on those albums continue to resonate. Across their catalogue, VSPY VSPY tackled issues including racism, homelessness, addiction and social inequality, subjects that remain central to public debate four decades later. The band has argued that the songs now feel less like historical documents and more like contemporary observations.

Released on Midnight Oil’s Powderworks label in February 1986, Harry’s Reasons emerged from the inner-city Sydney squat scene that band members Craig Bloxom, Michael Weiley and Cliff Grigg once called home. The album featured songs including Injustice, which addressed the treatment of Indigenous Australians, and the title track, which examined heroin addiction.

Ten months later, the group released A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. through WEA. The album became the band’s commercial breakthrough, peaking at No. 12 nationally and earning Gold accreditation. It also produced the band’s highest-charting single, Don’t Tear It Down, which reached No. 31 on the Australian singles chart in February 1987.

The song was inspired by attempts to demolish the band’s Darling Street squat and became emblematic of VSPY VSPY’s ability to transform social and political issues into accessible pub rock anthems. Other songs from the album, including Sallie-Anne and Credit Cards, similarly addressed contemporary issues ranging from violence against women to consumer debt and debates surrounding the proposed Australia Card.

For the anniversary performances, Bloxom has assembled what organisers describe as a “star-studded powerhouse band” to revisit material spanning both records. The shows will also feature songs that have not been performed live for decades.

“Some of these songs haven’t been played in 35 years, so these are going to be very, very special nights indeed,” the announcement stated.

The tour also coincides with the first modern vinyl reissues of Harry’s Reasons and A.O. Mod. TV. Vers. Both albums will be released in limited coloured vinyl editions, marking the first time much of VSPY VSPY’s early catalogue has been made available in physical form in recent years.

The reissues provide renewed focus on a band whose history has included both critical acclaim and internal division. Formed in Sydney in 1981, the group developed a loyal following through a ska influenced sound that evolved into harder-edged pub rock. They supported international acts including The Clash and U2 during the 1980s and built a reputation for songs that confronted difficult social issues head-on.

Following the release of Xenophobia (Why?) in 1988 and Trash The Planet in 1989, line-up changes and extended breaks altered the band’s trajectory. Michael Weiley died in 2018 after a cancer diagnosis, and subsequent years saw multiple versions of the band emerge under different banners.

More recently, disputes over the use of the Spy vs Spy name have led to legal disagreements between founding members. Earlier this year, plans for a Brazilian concert honouring Weiley were abandoned after the event was promoted as an official Spy vs Spy performance without the band’s knowledge.

In March 2026, Bloxom announced that his ReggaeSPYS project would be placed on hiatus while he assembled a new group to perform classic Spy vs Spy material in its original form. The anniversary tour now represents the most substantial revisiting of the band’s classic catalogue in years.

The October dates are expected to attract long-time followers who experienced the records upon release, as well as younger audiences discovering a body of work that addressed issues that continue to shape Australian society. Alongside the concerts, VIP packages will allow fans to attend soundchecks, interact with the musicians and have memorabilia signed.

Dates:

Friday October 9, Perth, Amplifier

Saturday October 10, Adelaide, Ed Castle

Friday October 16, Sydney, The Juniors, Kingsford

Friday October 23, Brisbane, Roma Street Parklands

Monday November 2, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

VSPY VSPY Pre-Sale: Tuesday July 7, 4:00pm local time

General Public On-Sale: Thursday July 9, 10:00am local time

Brisbane date supporting Sunnyboys and The Clouds.

Sunnyboys and 4ZZZ Subscribers Pre-Sale: Wednesday July 8, 10:00am local time

Brisbane General Public On-Sale: Thursday July 9, 10:00am local time

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