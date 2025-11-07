 Steph Strings To Release Debut Album Feel Alive In January 2026, New Single Devil Woman Out Now - Noise11.com
Steph Strings To Release Debut Album Feel Alive In January 2026, New Single Devil Woman Out Now

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2025

in News

Melbourne singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Steph Strings will usher in a defining moment of her career in early 2026, with her debut album Feel Alive confirmed for release on Friday 9 January, 2026. The announcement arrives as Strings unveils a brand-new single, the brooding country-pop burner Devil Woman, showcasing a darker, cinematic side to the artist who first won hearts with her coastal folk and percussive guitar playing.

Devil Woman marks a confident step into a new sonic era. Still anchored by her intricate fingerstyle guitar and evocative storytelling, the track leans into dusty Americana and blues-tinged pop, driven by pulsing beats and Strings’ emotional vocal range. While the lyrical inspiration comes from villainous archetypes like Cruella de Vil, Maleficent and Bellatrix Lestrange, the fictional mischief leaves room for a wink to real life. “The single is about an evil woman that will never change,” Strings says. “I had these iconic villains in my mind, but some real people came to mind too. It let me exaggerate what a devil woman truly is.”

Produced by Jared Adlam, the 2023 GCMA Producer of the Year, and mastered by George Georgiadis, Devil Woman also arrives with one of the most striking visuals of Strings’ career. Shot in Little River, Victoria, the clip trades coastal serenity for sun-baked open plains, with Strings performing in the back of a truck on a dirt road. “I’ve always wanted to play guitar in the trailer of a car, speeding down a dirt road,” she says. “I finally got to live out that Americana dream.”

Born in Melbourne, Strings grew up surrounded by music, beginning piano at seven before turning to guitar at nine. Early influences included Celtic players, blues artists and folk storytellers, and she has built an international audience through a combination of technical ability, earthy lyricism and radiant stage presence. Her first EP Allegoric Oceans arrived in 2017, and since then Strings has toured globally, sharing stages with Vance Joy, The Cat Empire, Ziggy Alberts, Pierce Brothers, Kim Churchill and more. Millions of streams later, the debut album represents the culmination of years of development and relentless touring.

Teaming with Boy & Bear’s Tim Hart as producer across Feel Alive, with contributions from Alice Ivy on Three Wishes and Adlam on Devil Woman, the album explores growth, gratitude, vulnerability and the pursuit of artistic freedom. From spirited folk and percussive indie to shimmering pop, blues and cinematic balladry, Feel Alive promises a sweeping yet heartfelt journey.

Feel Alive – Tracklisting
Gratefully
Devil Woman
Waterfall
Melbourne Blue
Again
Three Wishes
Rockstar/Gypsy
Blood & Bone
Heaven
A Storm In April
Feel Alive
To Be Loved

“This album is everything I’ve dreamed of,” Strings says. “I want people to dance, cry, dream and feel. I pinch myself every day that I get to make music and travel the world.”
That world tour kicks off in North America in November 2025, ahead of an appearance at Ocean Sounds Festival in January and a major UK and European run in March and April 2026, marking the most extensive touring schedule of her career.

Steph Strings – Upcoming 2025/2026 Tour Dates

Australia
10 January 2026 | Ocean Sounds Festival, Cowes, Australia | All Ages

North America – 2025
6 November 2025 | The Armory, Fort Collins CO, USA | All Ages
7 November 2025 | Goosentown Tavern, Denver CO, USA | All Ages
8 November 2025 | Vultures, Colorado Springs CO, USA | All Ages
11 November 2025 | Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles CA, USA | All Ages
13 November 2025 | Tower Theatre Lounge, Fresno CA, USA | All Ages
15 November 2025 | Felton Music Hall, Felton CA, USA | 21+
16 November 2025 | Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music, Berkeley CA, USA | All Ages
18 November 2025 | The Jack London Revue, Portland OR, USA | 21+
19 November 2025 | Baba Yaga, Seattle WA, USA | 21+
20 November 2025 | Capital Ballroom, Victoria BC, Canada | 19+
21 November 2025 | St. James Hall, Vancouver BC, Canada | All Ages

Europe & UK – 2026
26 March 2026 | Luxor, Cologne, Germany | All Ages
28 March 2026 | Le Trabendo, Paris, France | All Ages
29 March 2026 | Le VIP, Saint-Nazaire, France | All Ages
31 March 2026 | La Sirène, La Rochelle, France | All Ages
1 April 2026 | Grand Parc, Bordeaux, France | All Ages
3 April 2026 | Nazca Club, Madrid, Spain | All Ages
5 April 2026 | Sala Wolf, Barcelona, Spain | All Ages
7 April 2026 | Salle Nougaro, Toulouse, France | All Ages
9 April 2026 | Le Marche Gare, Lyon, France | All Ages
10 April 2026 | Legend Club, Milan, Italy | All Ages
11 April 2026 | Plaza, Zürich, Switzerland | All Ages
12 April 2026 | Strom, Munich, Germany | All Ages
14 April 2026 | Frannz Club, Berlin, Germany | All Ages
15 April 2026 | Knust, Hamburg, Germany | All Ages
17 April 2026 | Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands | All Ages
18 April 2026 | De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium | All Ages
21 April 2026 | The Globe, Cardiff, Wales | 14+
22 April 2026 | The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK | 14+
23 April 2026 | Stereo, Glasgow, Scotland | 18+
25 April 2026 | The Garage, London, England | 14+

