Kylie Minogue Wraps A Decade Of Festive Fun With Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped) - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue has revived her much-loved festive release ten years after Kylie Christmas first brightened the holiday season. The new edition, Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped), marks the second major expansion of the album and delivers a refreshed collection built around the original 2015 release. Kylie has added four new tracks, Hot In December, This Time Of Year, XMAS, and Office Party, offering fans new material after a massive year dominated by her Tension World Tour.

Fully Wrapped continues the tradition that has shaped the album’s legacy. Kylie first embraced Christmas music with earlier singles including Santa Baby in 2000, a version of Let It Snow in 2010, and two festive EPs that same year. This early work paved the way for Kylie Christmas, her thirteenth studio album and her first dedicated Christmas record. The 2015 album was produced with a mix of classic holiday favourites and newly written originals, including collaborations with James Corden and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Kylie said revisiting the project after a decade gave her the chance to inject fresh enthusiasm and record new music that sits naturally beside the earlier tracks. She described the process as joyful, with the new tracks designed to blend seamlessly with the established festive favourites.

Office Party, the lead video from the new release, captures a playful holiday theme. Kylie appears at her first office Christmas function, jumping into photocopier mischief and channeling the spirit of classic workplace celebrations. One of the video’s standout scenes recreates the iconic lift from the film Dirty Dancing. Kylie admitted the move required careful rehearsal, with the first attempt overshooting the mark and later takes resulting in a few bruises. She said the moment worked because she trusted her dance partner and stayed focused on the energy of the scene.

XMAS, released as an Amazon Music exclusive track, has origins stretching back ten years. Kylie wrote the chorus in Berlin in 2015 when she and her team imagined a Christmas anthem built around the melodic structure of YMCA. The concept stayed dormant through two earlier editions of the album, resurfacing only for this anniversary release. Kylie has teased the video on social media and confirmed it will debut on 13 December.

Kylie Christmas debuted in 2015 after she signed a one-album deal with Parlophone following her departure from the label the previous year. The album entered the Australian charts at number seven and was later certified Gold in the United Kingdom. It was promoted with a one-off Royal Albert Hall performance that sold out immediately, followed by two further shows in 2016 for the Snow Queen Edition.

The original album blended orchestral arrangements with disco elements and classic Christmas styling, drawing on producers including Steve Anderson, Ash Howes, Stargate and Biff Stannard. The deluxe edition added collaborations with Dannii Minogue and Mika. In 2022, Billboard listed Kylie Christmas among the top Christmas albums of the 21st century.

The release of Fully Wrapped arrives as Kylie concludes a landmark year dominated by the Tension World Tour, which began in Perth in February and closed in Mexico City in August. After months on the road, she has returned to Melbourne for Christmas with plans to spend time with family. Kylie said she hopes to continue writing during the break, noting that studio work remains one of her favourite parts of the creative process. Her fans will no doubt view Fully Wrapped as a gift, but many will also hope it signals early inspiration for her eighteenth studio album.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)