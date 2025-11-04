 South Summit Stretch Their Sound On Grit-Fueled New Single ‘We Are' - Noise11.com
South Summit photo by Brendan C supplied

South Summit Stretch Their Sound On Grit-Fueled New Single ‘We Are’

by Paul Cashmere on November 5, 2025

in News

Perth five-piece South Summit have lit another fuse under their fast-rising career, unveiling a bold sonic leap with their new single We Are.

South Summit returned in 2025 riding a wave of momentum thanks to Top Of The Hill, their biggest track to date. Following a track that leaned into warm coastal melodics and indie-reggae brightness, We Are arrives as its darker twin, leaning into weightier production, swaggering rhythm, and a defiant lyrical tone celebrating unity and strength in numbers.

Where Top Of The Hill shimmered with sunshine, We Are charges forward with a tougher pulse, fusing reggae roots with West Coast hip-hop grit. The band describe the new cut as about forging your own path, moving against expectation, and thriving through collective strength. “When we come together and have each other’s backs, we won’t fold to anything,” they share. “Fans can expect energy and a bit more grit in this one. We love to keep our fans on their toes. This song reaches a new era for us.”

That evolution extends to production. Drawing influence from American hip-hop, We Are is one of South Summit’s most beat-driven releases yet, born from a demo guitarist Josh originally imagined as a “Grand Theft Auto loading screen.” Recorded in one intense burst at Blackbird Studios, the track captures the electricity of a band pushing themselves into new terrain while honouring their established identity.

The band tested the single early while supporting Tash Sultana at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, and the crowd reaction confirmed it was destined to become a live favourite. “The live version is hectic,” they say. “Such a gangster sound that’s gonna touch the soul.”

Since forming in 2020, South Summit’s blend of indie rock, reggae, and hip-hop has quickly made them one of Australia’s most promising new acts. Their early EPs Merlin’s and Creatures and 2023 debut album The Bliss established a sound rooted in warm grooves and heartfelt lyricism, while their Like A Version take on The Police’s Roxanne expanded their national audience.

From selling out shows across Europe to standout festival runs at The Great Escape and Spilt Milk, the group have built a reputation as a powerful live force. Their momentum continues with a packed schedule stretching into 2026, including a major run supporting Tash Sultana across Europe and the UK.

Noise11 previously reported on South Summit’s Eastside headline announcement and their inventive cheese-rolling video for Top Of The Hill, the track that marked the start of their current creative surge. With We Are, the band continue that evolution, signalling a chapter defined by big ambition, creative risk, and fearless reinvention.

South Summit Live Shows 2025/2026

NOVEMBER
14 | 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
15 | Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW
21 | triple j 50, King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW
29 | Bluff Fest, Alexandra Headland QLD

DECEMBER
6 | Spilt Milk Festival, Ballarat VIC – SOLD OUT
7 | Spilt Milk Festival, Perth WA
13 | Spilt Milk Festival, Canberra ACT – SOLD OUT
14 | Spilt Milk Festival, Gold Coast QLD – SOLD OUT

JANUARY
3 | Sweet Home Aotearoa, Matakana Auckland

MARCH – Supporting Tash Sultana (UK/EU)
13 | Adidas Arena, Paris France
14 | Lotto Arena, Antwerp Flanders
15 | Festhalle Messe, Frankfurt Germany
17 | Porsche Arena, Stuttgart Germany
18 | Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna Austria
20 | Velodrom, Berlin Germany
21 | Barclays Arena, Hamburg Germany
24 | Lanxess Arena, Cologne Germany
25 | Olympiahalle, Munich Germany
26 | Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam Netherlands
28 | 3Arena, Dublin Ireland
31 | OVO Arena Wembley, London UK

