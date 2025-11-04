South Summit Stretch Their Sound On Grit-Fueled New Single ‘We Are' - Noise11.com

Perth five-piece South Summit have lit another fuse under their fast-rising career, unveiling a bold sonic leap with their new single We Are.

South Summit returned in 2025 riding a wave of momentum thanks to Top Of The Hill, their biggest track to date. Following a track that leaned into warm coastal melodics and indie-reggae brightness, We Are arrives as its darker twin, leaning into weightier production, swaggering rhythm, and a defiant lyrical tone celebrating unity and strength in numbers.

Where Top Of The Hill shimmered with sunshine, We Are charges forward with a tougher pulse, fusing reggae roots with West Coast hip-hop grit. The band describe the new cut as about forging your own path, moving against expectation, and thriving through collective strength. “When we come together and have each other’s backs, we won’t fold to anything,” they share. “Fans can expect energy and a bit more grit in this one. We love to keep our fans on their toes. This song reaches a new era for us.”

That evolution extends to production. Drawing influence from American hip-hop, We Are is one of South Summit’s most beat-driven releases yet, born from a demo guitarist Josh originally imagined as a “Grand Theft Auto loading screen.” Recorded in one intense burst at Blackbird Studios, the track captures the electricity of a band pushing themselves into new terrain while honouring their established identity.

The band tested the single early while supporting Tash Sultana at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, and the crowd reaction confirmed it was destined to become a live favourite. “The live version is hectic,” they say. “Such a gangster sound that’s gonna touch the soul.”

Since forming in 2020, South Summit’s blend of indie rock, reggae, and hip-hop has quickly made them one of Australia’s most promising new acts. Their early EPs Merlin’s and Creatures and 2023 debut album The Bliss established a sound rooted in warm grooves and heartfelt lyricism, while their Like A Version take on The Police’s Roxanne expanded their national audience.

From selling out shows across Europe to standout festival runs at The Great Escape and Spilt Milk, the group have built a reputation as a powerful live force. Their momentum continues with a packed schedule stretching into 2026, including a major run supporting Tash Sultana across Europe and the UK.

Noise11 previously reported on South Summit’s Eastside headline announcement and their inventive cheese-rolling video for Top Of The Hill, the track that marked the start of their current creative surge. With We Are, the band continue that evolution, signalling a chapter defined by big ambition, creative risk, and fearless reinvention.

South Summit Live Shows 2025/2026

NOVEMBER

14 | 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

15 | Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

21 | triple j 50, King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

29 | Bluff Fest, Alexandra Headland QLD

DECEMBER

6 | Spilt Milk Festival, Ballarat VIC – SOLD OUT

7 | Spilt Milk Festival, Perth WA

13 | Spilt Milk Festival, Canberra ACT – SOLD OUT

14 | Spilt Milk Festival, Gold Coast QLD – SOLD OUT

JANUARY

3 | Sweet Home Aotearoa, Matakana Auckland

MARCH – Supporting Tash Sultana (UK/EU)

13 | Adidas Arena, Paris France

14 | Lotto Arena, Antwerp Flanders

15 | Festhalle Messe, Frankfurt Germany

17 | Porsche Arena, Stuttgart Germany

18 | Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna Austria

20 | Velodrom, Berlin Germany

21 | Barclays Arena, Hamburg Germany

24 | Lanxess Arena, Cologne Germany

25 | Olympiahalle, Munich Germany

26 | Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam Netherlands

28 | 3Arena, Dublin Ireland

31 | OVO Arena Wembley, London UK

