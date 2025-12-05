Troye Sivan Marks A Decade Of ‘Blue Neighbourhood' With New Anniversary Edition - Noise11.com

Troye Sivan will celebrate ten years since the release of his debut album Blue Neighbourhood with a new edition titled Blue Neighbourhood, Ten Years On, set for release 13 February 2026. The updated edition features reimagined artwork by original illustrator Hsiao-Ron Cheng, signalling a full-circle moment for the record that launched Sivan from a rising Perth singer-songwriter into an international pop presence.

The anniversary release arrives in limited formats across Blush & Blue 2LP, CD and cassette. Fans will also find two additions long associated with the original era. Strawberries & Cigarettes, the fan-favourite track later featured in the 2018 film Love, Simon, joins the album after accumulating more than one billion streams. Swimming Pools, previously available only on a physical retail edition, is also restored to the tracklist.

When Blue Neighbourhood first landed on 4 December 2015, it introduced a distinctive point of view within contemporary pop. Sivan captured the experience of young adulthood with a confessional tone that resonated globally. The record delivered more than 5.5 million album-equivalent sales and is approaching ten billion streams, a remarkable achievement for a debut.

The album produced the breakthrough singles Wild, Youth, Fools and Talk Me Down, the latter three forming the centrepiece of the notable Blue Neighbourhood Trilogy film. On release, the album debuted at number six in Australia and number seven in the United States. Its early momentum was immediate, with pre-orders hitting number one on iTunes in ten countries within hours. The album remained on the Billboard 200 for forty-seven weeks and has since achieved platinum status in both Australia and the United States.

Lead single Youth marked Sivan’s first entry into the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 23. It earned four-times platinum in Australia and two-times platinum in the United States. The track delivered Sivan his first ARIA Awards in 2016 for Best Video and Song Of The Year.

Sivan’s trilogy of videos supporting Wild, Fools and Talk Me Down was nominated for Breakthrough Long Form Video at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Later that year, he won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Worldwide Act.

The emotional force behind Blue Neighbourhood came from Sivan’s desire to tell stories shaped by growing up in suburban Perth and navigating identity during his early twenties. At release he described the album as autobiographical, reflecting life between family, travel and the uncertain transition into adulthood. Those themes helped define his wider artistic identity, which has since positioned him as a vital voice in modern pop.

Born in Johannesburg and raised in Perth, Sivan’s early career included performances at the Channel Seven Perth Telethon and a string of appearances on Australian talent programmes. His third EP, TRXYE, released in 2014, debuted at number five on the US Billboard 200, driven by the single Happy Little Pill, which reached the Australian top ten.

He followed with the Wild EP in 2015 and then Blue Neighbourhood, establishing the foundation for his global footprint. His second album Bloom arrived in 2018, reaching the top five in Australia and the United States, and produced hits including My My My!.

Sivan continued to expand his musical reach with the EP In A Dream in 2020 and released his third studio album Something To Give Each Other in 2023, which delivered further acclaim and two Grammy nominations for the single Rush. He earned a third nomination in 2024 for Got Me Started.

Beyond music, Sivan has built an active screen career, appearing in films including Boy Erased, Three Months and the HBO series The Idol. He has also collaborated with major fashion and beauty brands and launched the lifestyle label Tsu Lange Yor with his brother Steele.

A decade after its arrival, Blue Neighbourhood remains a cultural touchstone, particularly for young LGBTQIA+ listeners who saw their experiences reflected with authenticity. Sivan’s early work helped shift visibility within mainstream pop, providing representation at a time when queer narratives were far less common in chart-driven music and video storytelling.

With Blue Neighbourhood, Ten Years On, Sivan pays tribute to the record that set his trajectory, while acknowledging the loyal fan community that carried its songs across the world. For many listeners, the album marked the beginning of a long creative relationship with an artist who continues to evolve while remaining connected to his earliest stories.

