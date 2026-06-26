Spamalot Announces Stephen Curry To Lead Melbourne And Sydney Seasons - Noise11 Music News

Stephen Curry will make his musical theatre debut as King Arthur when Monty Python’s Spamalot returns to the east coast, leading a cast that also includes Jaz Flowers, Marney McQueen and comedian Nick White.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian actor and comedian Stephen Curry has been cast as King Arthur in the upcoming Melbourne and Sydney seasons of Monty Python’s Spamalot, marking the first musical theatre role of his three-decade career. The production, presented by Drew Anthony Creative, will open at Melbourne’s Athenaeum Theatre on 16 September before moving to Sydney in October.

Curry heads a cast that combines established musical theatre performers with newer comedy talent. Award-winning singer and actor Jaz Flowers will play The Lady of The Lake during the Melbourne season, while Marney McQueen will take over the role for the Sydney performances. Rising comedian and social media creator Nick White has been cast as Man of Many Characters, also making his musical theatre debut.

The casting announcement is significant for Australian musical theatre because it places one of the country’s most recognisable screen actors in a major stage musical for the first time. Curry has remained a fixture of Australian film and television since his breakthrough performance as Dale Kerrigan in The Castle, while Spamalot has traditionally relied on performers with strong comedy and musical credentials.

The production also reflects a broader trend of contemporary musical theatre increasingly drawing from stand-up comedy, television and digital platforms to attract audiences beyond traditional theatre-goers. White’s casting is an example of that shift.

After leaving architecture to pursue comedy full-time in 2022, he built a large online following through sketches, characters and impressions before transitioning to live performance.

Producer and director Drew Anthony said he believed the company assembled for the east coast production was ideally suited to the material.

“I am absolutely thrilled to unveil such an exceptionally gifted company of performers,” Anthony said. “This production is both hilarious and inspiring, and this cast is perfectly poised to breathe life into these wonderful characters.”

Anthony said audience response following the Perth season had been particularly strong.

“Following our stellar run in Perth, the initial reaction to this show on the east coast has been astounding. People are clearly looking for the brighter side of life right now.”

Spamalot is based on the 1975 film Monty Python And The Holy Grail and features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle, with music by Idle and John Du Prez. The musical parodies both Arthurian legend and the conventions of Broadway musicals, complete with elaborate production numbers and tap-dancing knights.

After premiering on Broadway in 2005, the show won three Tony Awards and became one of the most commercially successful stage adaptations of Monty Python’s work. Since then, productions have toured internationally and regularly returned to major stages in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The east coast production also highlights the depth of experience within the supporting cast. Flowers won a Sydney Theatre Award and received a Helpmann Award nomination for her portrayal of Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray. Her stage credits also include Heathers The Musical, We Will Rock You, Hot Shoe Shuffle, Fame The Musical, Shane Warne The Musical and Cabaret.

McQueen arrives in the production after her acclaimed performance as Celine Dion in Titanique. Her musical theatre career includes appearances in Priscilla Queen Of The Desert The Musical, Hairspray and Dreamlover opposite David Campbell.

For Curry, the role represents a new chapter in a career that has encompassed film, television and streaming productions. Since The Castle, he has appeared in projects including Population 11, Bay Of Fires, Ten Pound Poms, Fisk, Rake, Cloudstreet and The Secret Life Of Us. His screen work has earned him multiple honours including AFI, Logie and ASTRA awards.

Further casting announcements are expected in the coming weeks. The production is recommended for audiences aged 12 and over.

Dates:

16 – 4 October 2026, Melbourne, Athenaeum Theatre

15 – 18 October 2026, Sydney, Sydney Event Centre At The Star Sydney

22 – 25 October 2026, Sydney, Coliseum Theatre Western Sydney

Tickets are on sale now for Melbourne and go on sale for Sydney on 29 June via Ticketmaster.

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