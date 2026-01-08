Saturday Night Fever Dazzles Melbourne With Iconic Disco Stage Show - Noise11.com

Melbourne is about to turn up the heat this summer as the Athenaeum Theatre welcomes the award-winning production of Saturday Night Fever, with performances kicking off on Thursday, January 8th, 2026, ahead of the official opening night on January 10th.

The stage adaptation, produced by Drew Anthony Creative, follows the runaway success of its Perth debut in 2024, where it swept BroadwayWorld Australia awards, taking home Best Direction, Best Scenic Design, and Best Performer. This fresh, reimagined production pays tribute to the 1977 cult film that catapulted disco into the mainstream and featured the unforgettable Bee Gees soundtrack-a four-time Grammy-winning phenomenon that sold over 45 million copies worldwide, making it one of history’s best-selling soundtracks.

Returning to the spotlight as Tony Manero is Ethan Churchill, whose award-winning performance in Perth earned him widespread acclaim. Churchill is joined by a powerhouse ensemble including comedy legend George Kapiniaris, known for Acropolis Now and Underbelly, musical theatre star Chelsea Plumley, whose credits include Hairspray and Mary Poppins, and dance sensation Sophia Katos, celebrated for her work in Strictly Ballroom.

Director Drew Anthony’s vision blends the signature choreography, flamboyant costumes, and infectious energy of the film with state-of-the-art digital sets by Aquixel Studios. High-definition projections recreate iconic film scenes, immersing audiences in the disco era while exploring the deeper themes of the story: escapism, ambition, and working-class life. Tony Manero’s journey from a dead-end paint store job to the dance floor of his local nightclub provides a lens into human desire for connection, recognition, and release.

The creative team behind this production is formidable. Jamie and Suzi Rolton bring choreography that honours the original moves while infusing them with modern flair, and Daniel Puckey serves as musical director, ensuring the Bee Gees’ legendary soundtrack pulses through the theatre with precision and vibrancy. Costume designer Dani Paxton completes the visual feast with outfits that perfectly capture the disco aesthetic of the late 1970s.

Saturday Night Fever first hit the stage as a jukebox musical in 1998, adapted from the Paramount film and the story by Nik Cohn. The original West End production premiered at the London Palladium in May 1998, starring Adam Garcia as Tony Manero. It earned multiple Laurence Olivier Award nominations and ran until February 2000, followed by a Broadway production in 1999 that played 501 performances. Over the years, the musical has seen numerous international tours, UK revivals, and productions in countries including Argentina, South Korea, Spain, and the Netherlands, proving the enduring global appeal of Tony Manero’s story and the Bee Gees’ music.

This Australian production continues that tradition, bringing together a talented cast, cutting-edge technology, and a timeless story of love, ambition, and the redemptive power of dance. Whether revisiting the story or experiencing it for the first time, audiences are in for an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Saturday Night Fever runs at the Athenaeum Theatre from January 8th until January 25th, 2026. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Cast Highlights:

Tony Manero – Ethan Churchill

Stephanie Mangano – Regan Barber

Annette – Izzi Green

Flo Manero – Chelsea Plumley

Frank Manero – George Kapiniaris

Bobby C – Sam Hamilton

Double J – Dimitri Raptis

Joey – Ewan Herdman

Nightclub Singers – Clara Harrison, Bianca Baykara, Thalia Oseguda-Santos

Dance Ensemble – Joshua Kobeck, Julian Seguna, Anthony Garcia, Ayril Borce, Ruby Voss, Sophia Katos, Lily Baulderstone, Hannah Cañon

Swing/Dance Captain – Katrina Bickerton

Creative Team:

Producer – Drew Anthony Creative

Associate Producer – Rachel Burgess

Musical Director – Daniel Puckey

Director & Production Design – Drew Anthony & Aquixel Studios

Choreographers – Jamie & Suzi Rolton

Costume Designer – Dani Paxton

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)