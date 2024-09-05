 Stephen Stills To Join Neil Young for 2024 Bridge School Benefit - Noise11.com
Stephen Stills and Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stephen Stills To Join Neil Young for 2024 Bridge School Benefit

by Music-News.com on September 6, 2024

in News

Former Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmates Neil Young and Stephen Stills are set to reunite for a charity event.

The pair were part of the iconic group, which also included Graham Nash and the late David Crosby, and they will be back together at the annual Harvest Moon fundraiser at Lake Hughes in California on October 5.

The event will raise funds for Bridge School and the late Paul Newman’s Painted Turtle Camp for young people with serious medical conditions.

Painted Turtle executive director April Tani said: “This event not only brings together amazing musicians and families, but also raises vital funds for two organisations committed to changing lives. It’s a day of music, fun, and philanthropy — what could be better?”

Young and Stills will be joined by special guests for their “individual sets”, plus there is a special “sunset performance” lined up.

The organisers said: “As the day progresses, Neil Young and Stephen Stills will take the stage for individual sets, joined by other talented performers to be announced. The event will culminate with a sunset performance, creating a magical atmosphere for all who attend. The festival-like day will also feature family-friendly activities, including face painting, food trucks, and much more.”

The pair reunited for the first time in four years last year at Stills’ annual Light Up The Blues fundraiser for Autism Speaks.

They performed Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s ‘Helpless’, covers of Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’, ‘Bluebird’ and ‘Mr. Soul’, accompanied by Joe Walsh, before wrapping with ‘Long May You Run’ from their joint 1976 LP of the same name.

Still also paid tribute to their late bandmate, Crosby, who died aged 81 in January last year, by performing their song ‘Wooden Ships’.

