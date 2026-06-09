Steve Earle To Be Honoured At Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2026 Opening Night Benefit - Noise11 Music News

Steve Earle will be the focus of a special all-star tribute concert launching Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2026, with proceeds supporting autism housing charity Sweetwater Spectrum.

by Paul Cashmere

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will mark its 25th anniversary celebrations with an all-star benefit concert honouring Steve Earle on 1 October 2026 at The Masonic in San Francisco, ahead of the festival’s annual three-day event in Golden Gate Park.

The concert, titled An Evening Honoring Steve Earle, will bring together a roster of artists closely connected to Earle’s career and the history of the festival. Earle, a three-time Grammy Award winner and one of the defining figures of Americana music, has appeared at every Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival since 2002, making him one of the event’s most enduring performers.

The tribute reflects the deep relationship between Earle and the San Francisco festival, which has become one of the largest free music events in the United States. Organisers say the concert is intended to recognise Earle’s contribution over more than two decades while also raising funds for a cause important to the festival community.

Among the performers announced are Buddy Miller, Elizabeth Cook, Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Jackson Browne, Hot Tuna, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, Molly Tuttle, Shawn Camp, Stacey Earle and Victoria Williams. Miller will also serve as musical director for the evening, joined by members of Reckless Kelly, including guitarist Greg Leisz.

Festival executive producer Sheri Sternberg said the event was designed as a fitting way to celebrate the festival’s silver anniversary while recognising artists who have remained closely associated with Hardly Strictly Bluegrass since its earliest years.

“We can think of no better way to bookend our silver anniversary than celebrating 25 years of Steve Earle at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass,” Sternberg said.

She added that the festival had sought to honour artists such as Earle and Emmylou Harris for their long-term support while directing proceeds toward charitable causes selected in consultation with the artists.

Funds raised from the concert will benefit Sweetwater Spectrum, a non-profit organisation that provides long-term housing and support services for adults with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organisation has become recognised for its community-based housing model and support programs.

The tribute concert also highlights a broader trend among major music festivals toward creating special benefit events tied to charitable initiatives. While Hardly Strictly Bluegrass remains a free public festival, organisers have increasingly used anniversary milestones and artist tributes to support community causes while celebrating the event’s history.

Founded in 2001 by financier and philanthropist Warren Hellman, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass began as a one-day gathering focused primarily on bluegrass music. Over the past quarter century it has evolved into a multi-stage festival encompassing Americana, folk, rock, soul, country, roots and related genres. Despite its growth into an internationally recognised event, it has remained free to attend, a central part of Hellman’s original vision for San Francisco.

The 2026 festival will take place from 2 to 4 October in Golden Gate Park. Organisers have yet to reveal the full lineup, with additional artist announcements expected in the coming months.

For Earle, the tribute adds another milestone to a career that spans more than four decades as a songwriter, recording artist and political commentator. The event also reinforces his status as one of the artists most closely associated with Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and its unique place within American music culture.

Date:

October 1, 2026, San Francisco, The Masonic

Ticketing details: Tickets for An Evening Honoring Steve Earle go on sale to the public on June 12, 2026.

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