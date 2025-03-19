Steve Miller Band Reveal New Dates for 2025 - Noise11.com

The Steve Miller Band have announced six American dates for August 2025.

Miller has rarely had a year off. There are no dates listed for 2001 and 2002. The Steve Miller Band was inactive in 1985, 1986 and 1987. 1980 and 1981 were also quiet years.

One of Steve’s longest band members if keyboard player Joseph Wooten who has been with the Steve Miller Band since 1993. When the Steve Miller Band is off the road, Joseph and his brothers, The Wooten Brothers are usually on the road. The Wooten Brothers will be returning to Australia in February 2026.

Steve Miller Band Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Aug. 15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 16 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

Aug. 19 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 24 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 30 – Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casinos

