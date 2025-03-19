 Steve Miller Band Reveal New Dates for 2025 - Noise11.com
Steve Miller Band perform at the Deni Blues and Roots Festival. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Miller at the Deni Blues and Roots Festival. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Miller Band Reveal New Dates for 2025

by Paul Cashmere on March 19, 2025

in News

The Steve Miller Band have announced six American dates for August 2025.

Miller has rarely had a year off. There are no dates listed for 2001 and 2002. The Steve Miller Band was inactive in 1985, 1986 and 1987. 1980 and 1981 were also quiet years.

One of Steve’s longest band members if keyboard player Joseph Wooten who has been with the Steve Miller Band since 1993. When the Steve Miller Band is off the road, Joseph and his brothers, The Wooten Brothers are usually on the road. The Wooten Brothers will be returning to Australia in February 2026.

Steve Miller Band Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Aug. 15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 16 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
Aug. 19 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 24 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 26 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 30 – Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casinos

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen To Receive Polar Music Prize

Queen will be bestowed with the Polar Music Prize for 2025.

10 hours ago
Steve Lukather photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steve Lukather Addresses Van Halen Story

Toto’s Steve Lukather has addressed the recent story in Dutch newspaper De Telegraah which stated he was making a new Van Halen album with Alex Van Halen.

1 day ago
Mondo Rock photo by Ros O'Gorman noise11.com, music news
Ross Wilson Passes 150 Shows For 50th Anniversary Tour

Ross Wilson’s 50 Years of Hits tour is turning into the Australia equivalent of Bob Dylan’s Never Ending tour.

2 days ago
ZZ Top, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
ZZ Top Co-founder Frank Beard Steps Down From Band For Health Reasons

ZZ Top drummer and co-founder Frank Beard has stepped aside from the band temporarily due to unspecified health issues.

3 days ago
Atomic The Songs Of Blondie
Victor Stranges Presents Atomic: The Songs of Blondie and Black Market Clash

Blondie and The Clash never performed together on the same bill. While both bands were influential at the same time in the late 70s, there is no record of Blondie (from New York) or (from London) playing or recording together.

4 days ago
The Commodores Facebook photo
The Commodores To Tour Australia For The First Time since 1993

The Commodores are coming back to Australia for the first time in 32 years and for only their fourth ever Australia tour.

5 days ago
Indiana, Bob Bongo Starkei and Wilbur Wilde
A Message from Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie On His Recovery

Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie has asked Noise11 to pass on an update about his health and ongoing treatment to his fans.

5 days ago