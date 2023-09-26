Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 2024 Dates Including More With Billy Joel - Noise11.com

Stevie Nicks has expanded her current U.S. tour into 2024 including more dates with Billy Joel.

Stevie now has dates going through to March 2024 with a double header show with Joel in Arlington, Texas on 9 March. Joe and Nicks have more shows on the way for Baltimore, Minneapolis and Phoenix this year.

Stevie Nicks:

09-27 Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

10-01 New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

10-04 Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

10-07 Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium *

10-28 Memphis, TN — FedExForum

11-01 Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena

11-04 Allentown, PA — PPL Center

11-07 Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

11-10 Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium *

11-29 San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

12-02 Inglewood, CA — The Kia Forum

12-05 Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena

12-08 Phoenix, AZ — Chase Field *

12-12 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

12-15 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

02-10 Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G Etess Arena

02-14 Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

02-21 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

02-24 Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

02-28 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

03-03 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

03-06 North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

03-09 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium *

* with Billy Joel

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

