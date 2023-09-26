 Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 2024 Dates Including More With Billy Joel - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks ADOTG Rochford Winery Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 2024 Dates Including More With Billy Joel

by Paul Cashmere on September 26, 2023

in News

Stevie Nicks has expanded her current U.S. tour into 2024 including more dates with Billy Joel.

Stevie now has dates going through to March 2024 with a double header show with Joel in Arlington, Texas on 9 March. Joe and Nicks have more shows on the way for Baltimore, Minneapolis and Phoenix this year.

Stevie Nicks:

09-27 Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
10-01 New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
10-04 Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
10-07 Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium *
10-28 Memphis, TN — FedExForum
11-01 Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena
11-04 Allentown, PA — PPL Center
11-07 Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
11-10 Minneapolis, MN — U.S. Bank Stadium *
11-29 San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
12-02 Inglewood, CA — The Kia Forum
12-05 Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
12-08 Phoenix, AZ — Chase Field *
12-12 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
12-15 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
02-10 Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G Etess Arena
02-14 Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
02-21 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
02-24 Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
02-28 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
03-03 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
03-06 North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
03-09 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium *
* with Billy Joel

