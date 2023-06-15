Stevie Nicks Box Set With A Stack Of Rarities Coming - Noise11.com

Steve Nicks will release a box set of all of her solo albums plus a disc of rarities on 28 July, 2023.

The box features Stevie’s eight solo albums ‘Bella Donna’ (1981), ‘The Wild Heart’ (1983), ‘Rock a Little’ (1985’, ‘The Other Side of the Mirror’ (1989), ‘Street Angel’(1994), ‘Trouble In Shangri-la’ (2001), ‘In Your Dreams’ (2011) and ’24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault’ (2014), as well as the rarities.

‘Stevie Nicks: Complete Studio Albums & Rarities’ will be available as a 10CD or 16LP box set.

Rarities:

• CD 1: Bella Donna

1. Bella Donna (2016 Remaster)

2. Kind of Woman (2016 Remaster)

3. Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around (with Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers) [2016 Remaster]

4. Think About It (2016 Remaster)

5. After the Glitter Fades (2016 Remaster)

6. Edge of Seventeen (2016 Remaster)

7. How Still My Love (2016 Remaster)

8. Leather and Lace (2016 Remaster) [Remastered] – By Stevie Nicks & Don Henley

9. Outside the Rain (2016 Remaster)

10. The Highwayman (2016 Remaster)

• CD 2: The Wild Heart

1. Wild Heart (2016 Remaster)

2. If Anyone Falls (2016 Remaster)

3. Gate and Garden (2016 Remaster)

4. Enchanted (2016 Remaster)

5. Nightbird (2016 Remaster)

6. Stand Back (2016 Remaster)

7. I Will Run to You (2016 Remaster) – By Stevie Nicks & Tom Petty

8. Nothing Ever Changes (2016 Remaster)

9. Sable on Blond (2016 Remaster)

10. Beauty and the Beast (2016 Remaster)

• CD 3: Rock a Little

1. I Can’t Wait (2023 Remaster)

2. Rock a Little (Go Ahead Lily)

3. Sister Honey (2023 Remaster)

4. I Sing for the Things (2023 Remaster)

5. Imperial Hotel (2023 Remaster)

6. Some Become Strangers (2023 Remaster)

7. Talk to Me (2023 Remaster)

8. The Nightmare (2023 Remaster)

9. If I Were You (2023 Remaster)

10. No Spoken Word (2023 Remaster)

11. Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You (2023 Remaster)

• CD 4: The Other Side of the Mirror

1. Rooms on Fire (2023 Remaster)

2. Long Way to Go (2023 Remaster)

3. Two Kinds of Love (2023 Remaster) – By Stevie Nicks & Bruce Hornsby

4. Ooh My Love (2023 Remaster)

5. Ghosts (2023 Remaster)

6. Whole Lotta Trouble (2023 Remaster)

7. Fire Burning (2023 Remaster)

8. Cry Wolf (2023 Remaster)

9. Alice (2023 Remaster)

10. Juliet (2023 Remaster)

11. Doing the Best That I Can (Escape from Berlin) [2023 Remaster]

12. I Still Miss Someone (Blue Eyes) [2023 Remaster]

• CD 5: Street Angel

1. Blue Denim (2023 Remaster)

2. Greta (2023 Remaster)

3. Street Angel (2023 Remaster)

4. Docklands (2023 Remaster)

5. Listen to the Rain (2023 Remaster)

6. Destiny (2023 Remaster)

7. Unconditional Love (2023 Remaster)

8. Love is Like a River (2023 Remaster)

9. Rose Garden (2023 Remaster)

10. Maybe Love Will Change Your Mind (2023 Remaster)

11. Just Like a Woman (2023 Remaster)

12. Kick It (2023 Remaster)

13. Jane (2023 Remaster)

• CD 6: Trouble in Shangri-La

1. Trouble in Shangri-La (2023 Remaster)

2. Candlebright (2023 Remaster)

3. Sorcerer (2023 Remaster)

4. Planets of the Universe (2023 Remaster)

5. Every Day (2023 Remaster)

6. Too Far from Texas (2023 Remaster)

7. That Made Me Stronger (2023 Remaster)

8. It’s Only Love (2023 Remaster)

9. Love Changes (2023 Remaster)

10. I Miss You (2023 Remaster)

11. Bombay Sapphires (2023 Remaster)

12. Fall from Grace (2023 Remaster)

13. Love Is (2023 Remaster)

• CD 7: In Your Dreams

1. Secret Love

2. For What It’s Worth

3. In Your Dreams

4. Wide Sargasso Sea

5. New Orleans

6. Moonlight (A Vampire’s Dream)

7. Annabel Lee

8. Soldier’s Angel

9. Everybody Loves You

10. Ghosts Are Gone

11. You May Be the One

12. Italian Summer

13. Cheaper Than Free (feat. Dave Stewart)

• CD 8: 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault

1. Starshine

2. If You Were My Love

3. Mabel Normand

4. Twisted

5. 24 Karat Gold

6. Belle Fleur

7. All the Beautiful Worlds

8. Lady

9. I Don’t Care

10. Watch Chain

11. Hard Advice

12. Carousel

13. Blue Water

14. Cathouse Blues

15. The Dealer

16. She Loves Him Still

• CD 9: Rarities

1. Blue Lamp (2023 Remaster)

2. Sleeping Angel (2023 Remaster)

3. Garbo (2023 Remaster)

4. Violet and Blue (2023 Remaster)

5. One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star (2023 Remaster)

6. Battle of the Dragon (2023 Remaster)

7. Real Tears (2023 Remaster)

8. Sometimes It’s a Bitch (2023 Remaster)

9. Love’s a Hard Game to Play (2023 Remaster)

10. Desert Angel (2023 Remaster)

11. Mirror, Mirror (2023 Remaster)

12. Inspiration (2023 Remaster)

• CD 10: Rarities

1. Thousand Days (2023 Remaster)

2. God’s Garden (2023 Remaster)

3. Somebody Stand By Me (2023 Remaster)

4. Free Fallin’ (2023 Remaster)

5. Reconsider Me (with Don Henley) [2023 Remaster]

6. If You Ever Did Believe (2023 Remaster)

7. Crystal (2023 Remaster)

8. Touched by an Angel (2023 Remaster)

9. Not Fade Away (2023 Remaster)

10. My Heart (2023 Remaster)

11. For What It’s Worth

