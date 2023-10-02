Stevie Nicks Is About To Become A Barbie Doll - Noise11.com

Mattel will be releasing a limited edition Stevie Nicks Barbie doll.

Stevie Nicks said in a socials, “My Stevie Barbie has been with me now for several months. When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the “Rumours” cover style I was very overwhelmed. Of course I questioned “would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…” When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self~ All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back~ and then I see myself now in her face. What we have been through since 1975~ the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned~ together. I am her and she is me. She absolutely has my heart”.

The Stevie Doll will be released on 10 November, 2023.

Barbie® celebrates the iconic “Queen of Rock and Roll,” Stevie Nicks, with a Barbie® doll in her likeness. Nicks achieved worldwide success with the band Fleetwood Mac before embarking on a critically acclaimed, chart-topping solo career. Known for her captivating stage presence and signature style, she has left an indelible imprint on artists and fans around the world. Stevie Nicks Music Series Barbie® doll wears a beguiling black dress inspired by the legendary Rumours album cover and holds her iconic tambourine. Includes doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity. Barbie® doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.

• Barbie® honors the iconic “Queen of Rock and Roll,” Stevie Nicks, with a collectible doll that emulates her signature spellbinding style.

• Stevie Nicks Barbie® doll is ready to groove on a moonlit stage with her flowy blonde hair, full textured bangs, and smoky eye.

• Her ethereal dress is inspired by the legendary 1977 album Rumours and features a velvety wrap bodice with a layered skirt that drapes and swirls like smoke.

• As in the hit song Rhiannon, Stevie looks ready to take to the sky like a bird in flight with her flowing chiffon statement sleeves.

• Stevie’s bewitching look is finished with her signature golden moon necklace, tall black boots, and a tambourine with cascading ribbons.

