Stevie Nicks Says Fleetwood Mac Are Done For Good - Noise11.com

Stevie Nicks Says Fleetwood Mac Are Done For Good

by Paul Cashmere on June 18, 2024

Stevie Nicks has flatly ruled out Fleetwood Mac ever touring again following the death of Christine McVie.

Nicks was devastated when Christine died at the age of 79 in 2022 following a stroke and a battle against cancer.

She says she and the other surviving Fleetwood Mac stars could not face going on stage without the late keyboardist and singer.

Asked if there is a chance of Fleetwood Mac reuniting on stage, Stevie told Mojo magazine, “Without Christine, no can do… There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

Stevie went on to share her sadness that she didn’t get to say goodbye to her friend before she died.

She recalled, “It was all stunningly strange because there wasn’t any lead-up to it.

“We got a call, and I was going to rent a plane and go see her, but her family said, ‘Don’t come, because she may not be here tomorrow.’ And the next day, she passed away.”

She added, “I wanted to go there and sit on her bed and sing to her – which definitely would have made her pass away faster. But I needed to be with her. And I didn’t get to do that. So that was very hard for me. I didn’t get to say goodbye.”

