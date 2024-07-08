 Stevie Nicks Will Pay Tribute To Tom Petty and Christine McVie At London Show - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks Will Pay Tribute To Tom Petty and Christine McVie At London Show

by Music-News.com on July 9, 2024

in News

Stevie Nicks will perform musical tributes to Tom Petty and Christine McVie at her BST Hyde Park show this Friday (12.07.24).

Stevie duetted with Petty at the London festival in 2017 just months before he passed away in October, aged 66.

During her headline slot, Nicks will perform ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’, the song the pair recorded for her debut solo album ‘Bella Donna’, released in 1981. It was the track that Stevie performed with Petty seven years ago.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “It was the final time Stevie saw Tom… and now she is back on the same stage so it will doubtless be a very emotional experience.”

For her encore, Nicks is to project a montage of herself with her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate as she sings ‘Landslide’.

Following McVie’s death in November 2022 at the age of 79, Nicks has claimed that Fleetwood Mac would not perform again.

In a recent interview with MOJO magazine, she said: “When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean?

“There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

Stevie’s BST Hyde Park performance comes after the singer was forced to cancel some of her tour dates after sustaining a leg injury.

Stevie Nicks was due to play a concert at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, last Saturday (06.07.24), but had to pull out of the gig completely, as well as cancelling her show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena – which was due to take place on Tuesday (09.07.24).

Taking to X, the OVO Hydro account wrote: “Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed.

“More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets as rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone at Hyde Park in London.”

music-news.com

