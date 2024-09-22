Stevie Wonder Announces Tour To Promote Kamala Harris - Noise11.com

Stevie Wonder has announced a last-minute tour in order to promote Kamala Harris.

Wonder recently endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, and has now decided to try and sway voters who are on the fence by singing for them.

Stevie will perform a string of dates in battleground states, calling for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.”

The tour is called Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart, after his recent single of the same name.

Stevie performed at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in August, and also delivered a speech at the event, praising the presidential candidate and her running mate, Tim Walz.

“I love you. Every song that I’ve sing, every song that I’ve written is because of my love for you right here,” he said.

“But this year, I prayed very hard for peace to come to our world’s nations, but also to each one of our hearts, even though our hearts have been beaten and broken beyond prayer, I know the importance of action. Now is the time to understand where we are and what it will take to win. Win the broken hearts, win the disenchanted, win the angry spirits. Now is the time.”

After his speech, he sang his famous track, Higher Ground.

