Stewart Copeland and Stanley Clarke Reform Animal Logic With Deborah Holland - Noise11.com

Former drummer for The Police Stewart Copeland, jazz legend Stanley Clarke ad singer songwriter Deborah Holland have reformed Animal Logic.

Clarke and Copeland formed Animal Logic with Holland in 1987. The pair were looking for a new project with a female singer and were sent a tape of Deborah. They toured Brazil initially with Andy Summers of The Police on guitar. Their first album was released in 1989.

A second album followed in 1991 but other projects got in the way and the group disbanded.

Copeland and Clarke both appeared on Holland’s debut solo album in 1994. The release of the Sacred Grove video in 2013 alluded to a reunion that didn’t happen. Holland has now finally announced Animal Logic have recorded two new tracks ‘Can You Tell Me’ and ‘Ordinary’ coming 18 November.

The songs will be released digitally on November 18 and will be available on all streaming platforms. They can also be purchased via Bandcamp at: https://animallogic1.bandcamp.com/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

