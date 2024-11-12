Sting Continues To Pocket Diddy Bucks From 'I'll Be Missing You' - Noise11.com

Sting has spoken out about the allegations surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Diddy sampled the 1983 The Police hit, Every Breath You Take on his 1997 song, I’ll Be Missing You.

When Sting was asked about whether the recent allegations against Combs have changed how he feels about the track, he replied, “No.

I mean, I don’t know what went on (with Diddy) But it doesn’t taint the song at all for me,” he told the LA Times. “It’s still my song.”

The pair performed I’ll Be Missing You together at the 1997 MTV Music Awards.

Sting also spoke about other artists who have sampled his songs. Last year Dreaming was released by Pink and Marshmello, which draws from his track, Fields of Gold.

“I have no idea (why my tracks inspire younger musicians) but when somebody wants to interpolate or whatever it’s called, I never object because I always learn something about the song that I hadn’t known or anticipated,” he said. “And I get paid, so why not? It keeps them current. Songs are living organisms – you have to keep breathing life into them or giving them new bedfellows.”

Combs has been in prison since September, awaiting trial on charges of alleged sex trafficking and abuse. He was denied $50 million (£38.6 million) bail and will remain in jail until his trial next year.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

