Stone Sour's Come What(ever) May Turns 20 As Band's Biggest Album Reaches Milestone - Noise11 Music News

Twenty years after its release, Stone Sour’s second album Come What(ever) May remains the band’s defining commercial and creative statement, marking a turning point that broadened its audience while maintaining its heavy rock foundations.

by Paul Cashmere

Released on 1 August 2006 through Roadrunner Records, Come What(ever) May celebrates its 20th anniversary as the album that established Stone Sour as more than a side project for Slipknot members Corey Taylor and James Root. Built during a period of significant change for the band, the record produced multiple hit singles, achieved platinum sales in several territories and remains Stone Sour’s biggest selling release.

Recorded at Studio 606 in Los Angeles with producer Nick Raskulinecz, the album represented a major step forward from the band’s 2002 self-titled debut. While the first record introduced Stone Sour to audiences, Come What(ever) May expanded the band’s musical range, balancing aggressive hard rock with melodic songwriting that reached mainstream rock radio without abandoning the heavier elements that defined the group’s identity.

The anniversary also highlights an album created under difficult circumstances. Much of the material originated as early as 2003 while Taylor and Root were simultaneously working on Slipknot’s Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses). By the time recording sessions began in January 2006, the band had accumulated more than 30 songs before narrowing the selection for the album.

Production was disrupted when original drummer Joel Ekman left the sessions after his young son was diagnosed with a brainstem glioma. With recording underway and the album’s future uncertain, former Soulfly drummer Roy Mayorga was recruited to complete most of the drum tracks. Shannon Larkin of Godsmack performed on “30/30-150”, while James Root handled drums on the bonus track “The Day I Let Go”. Mayorga formally joined Stone Sour shortly after recording was completed in April 2006.

Taylor described the album during its creation as both darker and more melodic than the band’s debut, while also saying it reflected the spirit of Stone Sour’s earliest years. Lyrically, the record explored themes including grief, addiction, personal identity, anxiety and recovery.

Among its standout tracks was “Through Glass”, which became Stone Sour’s biggest crossover success. The song introduced the band to a much broader audience and played a significant role in making Come What(ever) May the group’s best selling album. Other singles released from the record included “30/30-150”, “Sillyworld”, “Made Of Scars” and “Zzyzx Rd.”

The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 after selling more than 80,000 copies in its opening week. Internationally it also charted strongly, reaching No. 21 in Australia while earning gold certification from ARIA. It later achieved platinum certification in the United States, Canada and New Zealand, with the Recording Industry Association of America awarding US platinum status in 2017 after the album surpassed one million certified units.

Critical reception at the time generally recognised the band’s development as songwriters. Reviewers frequently pointed to the record’s broader musical palette and stronger melodies compared with the debut album, although not every publication agreed on its artistic direction. Commercially, however, the album proved to be Stone Sour’s breakthrough, helping establish the band as a successful act independent of the members’ work with Slipknot.

Recognition also followed at the Grammy Awards, where “30/30-150” received a nomination for Best Metal Performance at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards.

Stone Sour supported the album extensively for more than a year. Touring included headline shows and festival appearances across North America, Europe, Japan and Australia, alongside major tours with Korn, Disturbed and Evanescence. Television exposure also increased when the band performed “Through Glass” on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno shortly after the album’s release.

The success of the album led to an expanded special edition in June 2007. The reissue added six previously unreleased recordings together with a bonus DVD featuring a complete concert filmed in Moscow during October 2006, plus music videos for “30/30-150”, “Through Glass” and “Sillyworld”. A live digital release from the Moscow performance was also made available separately.

A decade after its original release, Roadrunner revisited the album with a 10th anniversary vinyl edition that included acoustic performances, cover versions and previously unreleased material, further reinforcing the record’s place within the band’s catalogue.

Twenty years on, Come What(ever) May continues to stand as the defining Stone Sour album. It captured a band navigating personal challenges and lineup changes while producing music that connected with both heavy rock audiences and mainstream listeners. Its commercial success, enduring singles and platinum certifications ensure it remains a significant release in modern American hard rock.

Tracklisting

30/30-150

Come What(ever) May

Hell & Consequences

Sillyworld

Made Of Scars

Reborn

Your God

Through Glass

Socio

1st Person

Cardiff

Zzyzx Rd.

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