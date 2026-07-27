UB40 Celebrate 40 Years of Rat In The Kitchen - Noise11 Music News

Forty years after its release, UB40’s seventh studio album Rat In The Kitchen remains one of the band’s defining recordings, pairing politically charged songwriting with some of the group’s biggest commercial successes, including the hit singles “Sing Our Own Song” and “Rat In Mi Kitchen”.

by Paul Cashmere

July 1986 marked a significant chapter in UB40’s career with the release of Rat In The Kitchen, an album that balanced the Birmingham band’s social conscience with mainstream commercial success. Four decades later, the record continues to stand as one of the key releases in the group’s catalogue, reaching No. 8 on the UK Albums Chart and remaining there for 20 weeks while producing two enduring international hit singles.

Released as UB40’s seventh studio album, Rat In The Kitchen arrived at a time when the band had already established itself as one of Britain’s most successful reggae acts. Rather than moving away from the socially aware songwriting that had defined its early years, the album combined topical themes with accessible melodies, broadening the group’s audience while maintaining its identity.

The record featured nine tracks written by the band and included guest appearances from vocalists Mo Birch, Jaki Graham and Ruby Turner. A notable musical contribution came from A&M Records co-founder Herb Alpert, whose trumpet performance featured on the title track.

The album’s most significant statement was “Sing Our Own Song”, released during 1986. Written as an anti-apartheid anthem, the song incorporated the African National Congress rallying cry “Amandla Awethu” and was subsequently censored in South Africa. The track reached No. 5 on the UK Singles Chart and topped the singles chart in the Netherlands while also charting across Europe, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, Australia and the United States.

Its message reflected the political climate of the era, reinforcing UB40’s reputation for using reggae as a vehicle for social commentary. At a time when international opposition to apartheid was gathering momentum, “Sing Our Own Song” became one of the band’s most recognisable protest recordings.

The album’s title track followed as a single in January 1987, reaching No. 12 in the UK and remaining on the chart for seven weeks. Although credited to the entire band, the song was written by Astro after lead singer Ali Campbell complained about a rodent infestation at his Birmingham home in Balsall Heath.

According to the band’s account of the song’s origins, Astro asked Campbell whether he had any ideas for the new album. Campbell reportedly replied, “I’ve got a rat in the kitchen,” prompting Astro to transform the real-life frustration into one of UB40’s most memorable recordings. Astro also took the lead vocal on the track, while Herb Alpert’s trumpet became one of its distinctive musical features.

Commercially, “Rat In Mi Kitchen” proved another international success, charting throughout Europe and earning a Silver certification in the United Kingdom as well as Gold certification in New Zealand.

Critically, Rat In The Kitchen received favourable reviews. AllMusic described it as “a tuneful collection of reggae” and later characterised the album as “edgy”, reflecting the combination of political commentary, humour and melodic songwriting that distinguished the release.

Forty years after its release, Rat In The Kitchen occupies an important place in UB40’s history. While later albums would introduce the band to an even broader international audience, the 1986 release captured a period when UB40 successfully balanced commercial appeal with songs addressing social and political issues. It remains a reminder that the group’s most enduring work extended well beyond cover versions, producing original material that continues to define its legacy.

Tracklisting

All I Want to Do – 5:33

You Could Meet Somebody – 4:52

Tell It Like It Is – 3:36

The Elevator – 3:25

Watchdogs – 4:18

Rat in Mi Kitchen – 6:58

Looking Down at My Reflection – 3:27

Don’t Blame Me – 3:36

Sing Our Own Song – 7:21

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