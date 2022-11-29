Sugababes Announce One-Off UK Show For 2023 - Noise11.com

Sugababes have announced a one-off concert at London’s The O2 arena next year.

The original line-up – Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donagh – reunited for their first performance in nine years at the Mighty Hoopla festival in June, and followed that dazzling performance with a triumphant set at Glastonbury and a reunion tour.

Now, the trio have announced details of a huge arena show at the London venue on September 15, 2023.

Sugababes had originally planned to launch their comeback in 2020 – but their ambitions were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an Instagram Live, Keisha explained: “We had so many plans for last year.

“2020 was our anniversary year, we built it up to do so many things but it didn’t happen, so we have to restructure.

“We just have to be motivated to do it and passionate about it and once we are actually in the studio it flows really easily for us. But it’s about getting us all on the same page on the same date and the pandemic makes it really tricky.

“It just has to be organic and be on the same page as far as our schedules are concerned.”

Last year, meanwhile, Siobhan revealed the band had been working on new music.

However, she also insisted there were “no concrete plans” in place at the time.

She said: “There’s nothing concrete at the moment, but we are working on stuff all the time and definitely new music.

“We love making music together and that’s something we’re going to continue to do. And hopefully it won’t be too long now, now that we can be in the studio together again.”

The girls did, however, re-release Mutya’s 2013 solo single ‘Flatline’ under the Sugababes name in the summer.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

