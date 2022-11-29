 Sugababes Announce One-Off UK Show For 2023 - Noise11.com
Sugababes debut album One Touch

Sugababes debut album One Touch

Sugababes Announce One-Off UK Show For 2023

by Music-News.com on November 30, 2022

in News

Sugababes have announced a one-off concert at London’s The O2 arena next year.

The original line-up – Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donagh – reunited for their first performance in nine years at the Mighty Hoopla festival in June, and followed that dazzling performance with a triumphant set at Glastonbury and a reunion tour.

Now, the trio have announced details of a huge arena show at the London venue on September 15, 2023.

Sugababes had originally planned to launch their comeback in 2020 – but their ambitions were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an Instagram Live, Keisha explained: “We had so many plans for last year.

“2020 was our anniversary year, we built it up to do so many things but it didn’t happen, so we have to restructure.

“We just have to be motivated to do it and passionate about it and once we are actually in the studio it flows really easily for us. But it’s about getting us all on the same page on the same date and the pandemic makes it really tricky.

“It just has to be organic and be on the same page as far as our schedules are concerned.”

Last year, meanwhile, Siobhan revealed the band had been working on new music.

However, she also insisted there were “no concrete plans” in place at the time.

She said: “There’s nothing concrete at the moment, but we are working on stuff all the time and definitely new music.

“We love making music together and that’s something we’re going to continue to do. And hopefully it won’t be too long now, now that we can be in the studio together again.”

The girls did, however, re-release Mutya’s 2013 solo single ‘Flatline’ under the Sugababes name in the summer.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Attempted To Do Their Own Version Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Matty Healy has claimed The 1975 "worked on" a version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' that didn't come to fruition.

23 hours ago
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs Play Their First Show Since 2017 In Australia

The Hope Estate Winery at Pokolbin in New South Wales hosted the first show for The Corrs since 2017 on Saturday (26 November).

2 days ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pink To Release New Album TRUSTFALL

Pink has announced a brand-new album 'TRUSTFALL' will be released on February 17 2023 via RCA Records.

November 19, 2022
Scissor Sisters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Scissor Sisters Sign Catalogue Deal

Scissor Sisters' music has a new home at Warner Chappell Music.

November 18, 2022
Guy Sebastian, photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Guy Sebastian Manager Titus Day Jailed For Four Years

Titus Day, the former manager of Guy Sebastian, has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of embezzling over $600,000 from the singer.

November 17, 2022
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift To Join Him Somewhere Along His Tour

Bruce Springsteen has cleared up speculation suggesting he is set to make an appearance during an upcoming Taylor Swift concert.

November 17, 2022
Tom Odell at Noise11, Photo
Tom Odell Left Columbia Over Feeling Uncomfortable

Tom Odell was made to feel "insufficient" by a major record label.

November 17, 2022