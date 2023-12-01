 Summersalt Returns For 2024 with James Bay and Matt Corby - Noise11.com
James Bay Electric Light cover

James Bay Electric Light cover photo

Summersalt Returns For 2024 with James Bay and Matt Corby

by Paul Cashmere on December 1, 2023

in News

Summersalt will return for March 2024 with James Bay of the UK and Matt Corby of Australia headlining the events.

James Bay is best known in Australia for his 2014 hit ‘Hold Back The River’.

Summersalt 2024 will begin in Lake Macquarie and head to Wollongong, Melbourne, Ballarat, and Seppeltsfield in the Barossa Valley.

Ziggy Alberts, Thelma Plum, Gretta Ray, John Butler, Kita Alexander and Mia Wray will also appear on various shows.

SUMMERSALT TOUR DATES 2024
Saturday 9th March
Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Gretta Ray, Mia Wray

Sunday 10th March
Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Saturday 16th March
M.O. Moran Reserve, St Kilda VIC
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Sunday 17th March
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Saturday 23rd March
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, John Butler,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Sunday 24th March
Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,
Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Tickets on sale Wednesday 6th December at 11.00am Local Time
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney Band On The Run
Mark Christowski To Take Band On The Run On The Run

Empire Touring’s Mark Christowski has revealed his next band on the run will be a band on the run performing ‘Band On The Run’.

14 seconds ago
Jon Stevens of Noiseworks photo by Bron Robinson
By The C Adjusts Torquay Event With Jimmy Barnes Still Out of Action

As Jimmy Barnes is still recovering from bacterial pneumonia, A Barnes supergroup and Jon Stevens have been announced as last minute replacement.

26 mins ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Add Third and Fourth Stadium Shows For Melbourne

Demand for Coldplay tickets was so strong today that Live Nation have added third and fourth shows for Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

2 days ago
Nick Cave The Death of Bunny Munro
Nick Cave Novel ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ To Be Made Into TV Series

Nick Cave’s 2009 novel ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ will be made into a limited television series.

2 days ago
Morcheeba
WOMADelaide Adds 38 More Artists For 2024 Festival

The WOMADelaide festival has added 38 more artists for the 2024 music festival in Adelaide.

2 days ago
Ian Moss at The Palais St Kilda photo by Bron Robinson
Ian Moss Expands ‘Rivers Run Dry’ And Adds 2024 Dates

Ian Moss has added a further six bonus tracks to the ‘Rivers Run Dry’ album with live versions of songs from the album plus ‘Georgia On My Mind’ recorded in Sydney’s Enmore Theatre in August 2023.

2 days ago
Six The Musical
SIX The Musical To Return For Australian Dates in 2024

SIX The Musical will do another round of Australian dates in 2024.

2 days ago