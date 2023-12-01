Summersalt Returns For 2024 with James Bay and Matt Corby - Noise11.com

Summersalt will return for March 2024 with James Bay of the UK and Matt Corby of Australia headlining the events.

James Bay is best known in Australia for his 2014 hit ‘Hold Back The River’.

Summersalt 2024 will begin in Lake Macquarie and head to Wollongong, Melbourne, Ballarat, and Seppeltsfield in the Barossa Valley.

Ziggy Alberts, Thelma Plum, Gretta Ray, John Butler, Kita Alexander and Mia Wray will also appear on various shows.

SUMMERSALT TOUR DATES 2024

Saturday 9th March

Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,

Thelma Plum, Gretta Ray, Mia Wray

Sunday 10th March

Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,

Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Saturday 16th March

M.O. Moran Reserve, St Kilda VIC

Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,

Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Sunday 17th March

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,

Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Saturday 23rd March

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, John Butler,

Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Sunday 24th March

Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA

Line-up: James Bay, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts,

Thelma Plum, Kita Alexander, Mia Wray

Tickets on sale Wednesday 6th December at 11.00am Local Time

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

