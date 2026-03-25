Sunk Loto Announce August Return Shows With New Single Dead Shadows - Noise11.com

Gold Coast metal pioneers Sunk Loto return with new music and their first shows since 2023, led by the release of Dead Shadows this May

by Paul Cashmere

Gold Coast heavyweights Sunk Loto will return to Australian stages this August, announcing a trio of intimate east coast shows to coincide with the release of their new single Dead Shadows on May 8. The performances mark the band’s first live appearances since 2023 and continue a resurgence that has seen the group reconnect with both long-time followers and a new generation of heavy music fans.

The August run will take in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne venues, with the band opting for close-quarters rooms that reflect the raw intensity of their sound. These shows follow a strong comeback period that began in 2022 when Sunk Loto reformed after a 15-year absence and immediately sold out multiple national tours.

Formed on the Gold Coast in 1997, Sunk Loto were central figures in the rise of Australia’s nu metal and alternative metal movement at the turn of the millennium. Emerging at a time when international acts like Sevendust, Korn and Deftones were redefining heavy music, the band quickly established themselves locally with a similarly aggressive yet melodic approach.

Remarkably, the group secured a recording deal with Sony Music Australia while still in their mid-teens. Their 2000 debut album Big Picture Lies reached No. 30 on the ARIA Albums Chart, delivering early singles Make You Feel and Sunken Eyes. The band followed with Between Birth And Death in 2003, a darker and more mature record that further cemented their reputation, peaking within the ARIA Top 50 and gaining traction across the heavy music community.

Throughout their initial run, Sunk Loto toured extensively both domestically and internationally, appearing on major festival bills including Big Day Out and Livid, while sharing stages with global heavy acts. However, internal pressures and industry challenges led to their split in December 2007, closing a significant chapter in Australian heavy music.

Their absence lasted more than a decade, but the 2022 reunion demonstrated that the appetite for Sunk Loto had not diminished. The original members returned with renewed focus, delivering high-energy performances that sold out quickly and reaffirmed their legacy. The addition of guitarist Rohan Stevenson further expanded the band’s sonic capabilities as they moved into a new creative phase.

That momentum carried into the release of The Gallows Wait in 2023, the band’s first new music in nearly 20 years. The track served as a statement of intent, maintaining the intensity and urgency that defined their earlier work while signalling a forward-looking direction.

Now, Dead Shadows arrives as the next chapter. Scheduled for release on May 8, the single will be accompanied by a music video directed by emerging Australian videographer Colin Jeffs. The clip will feature a full band performance and marks the first official video from Sunk Loto since 2003, underscoring the significance of this new era.

Speaking about the upcoming shows, the band has confirmed that fans can expect a setlist that spans their catalogue. “We’re going to be playing a spread of old and new, songs we haven’t played live in years, our new single and more from the forthcoming release. We can’t wait, see you there,” the band said.

The decision to play smaller venues is deliberate. With no barriers and minimal distance between band and audience, the shows are designed to capture the immediacy that has always been at the core of Sunk Loto’s appeal. Their recent touring history suggests strong demand, and these limited-capacity performances are expected to attract significant attention.

More broadly, the return of Sunk Loto reflects a renewed interest in Australia’s early 2000s heavy scene, a period that produced a wave of influential acts who bridged metal, alternative rock and emerging crossover styles. Sunk Loto were among the most prominent of that generation, and their re-emergence adds another layer to the ongoing evolution of the local heavy landscape.

With new music on the horizon and a reinvigorated live presence, Sunk Loto’s next phase appears firmly underway. Dead Shadows signals that the band’s creative drive remains intact, while the August shows offer audiences a rare opportunity to experience the group in a setting that mirrors their origins, direct, loud and uncompromising.

Tour Dates

Tuesday, August 11, Brisbane, Crowbar

Thursday, August 13, Sydney, Crowbar

Friday, August 14, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Tickets available via teamwrktouring.com

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